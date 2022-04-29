Darnell Weaver sworn in as first person of color to lead R.I. State Police

Weaver will be the first person of color to lead the state police. He took over from Colonel James M. Manni, who will become South Kingstown’s town manager on May 2.

Colonel Darnell Weaver was sworn in by Governor Daniel J. McKee Friday morning in the State House’s rotunda to become the 15th superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police.

Manni said he first met Weaver in 1994 at the police academy, while Manni was still instructing.

Governer Daniel J. McKee addresses the crowd before the swearing in new Colonel of the R.I. State Police Darnell Weaver, who is next to his wife Michelle. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Weaver is a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the state police for 28 years. He’s a native of Cranston, R.I., and became second-in-command just last year. Since then, he’s overseen the patrol and detective bureaus, specialty units, and the administrative and sheriffs divisions.

Advertisement

“Every effort that you have put into your job have led to this job, right now, where you become the 15th superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police,” said McKee prior to swearing Weaver in. “You have the opportunity to lead the state police through the good and the bad.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

As colonel, Weaver will lead oversee the Division of Sheriffs, the 911 telephone system, the Capitol police, the Public Safety Grants Administration Office, and the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy.

“He’s someone who has risen through the ranks. There’s a difference between rank and leadership. One does not always apply the other. But in [Weaver’s] case, it does,” said McKee. “He has the ability to lead, the experience to command.”

Weaver’s wife of 21 years, Michelle, stood by his side while he was sworn in by the governor. His daughter and son looked on behind them.

“This is my life right here. My foundation,” said Weaver of his family. “Everything I’ve done has been for them.”

Advertisement

Weaver credited Manni as “one of his biggest supporters from the beginning.”

Governor Daniel J. McKee introduces Col. Darnell Weaver as the new Superintendent of the RI State Police after being sworn in. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“He helped break me in with his optimism and love for the job,” said Weaver. “I don’t think we could have ever imagined this — Manni retiring and me taking over.”

Representative Karen Alzate, a Pawtucket Democrat and chairwoman of the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus, congratulated Weaver in a statement.

“Today is truly a special day for both current and past members of the caucus due to the fact that the Black and Latino Caucus has advocated for more diversity within the State Police, particularly within the higher ranks, for many years,” said Alzate. “We congratulate Colonel Weaver for this tremendous and well-deserved appointment and we look forward to working with him to ensure that all of Rhode Island’s residents remain protected and safe while also being treated with respect and dignity.”





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.