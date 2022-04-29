Eleanor Slater Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

The 20 positive tests came back between April 20 and Tuesday, Randal Edgar, a spokesman at the state agency that runs the hospital, said in an email. The total accounts for the entire Eleanor Slater Hospital system, which includes campuses in Burrillville and Cranston. Eleanor Slater is a long-term hospital run by the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. Its patients are often there for years, getting treatment from conditions ranging from ALS to the long-term effects of car crashes. It has been the subject of scrutiny for more than a year as the state grappled with reforming the system.

PROVIDENCE — Sixteen workers and four patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 a recent weeklong span, according to state data, reflecting recent upticks in the broader community and coming at a time of change in the state’s vaccine mandate policy.

The recent cases haven’t escaped the attention of patients there; nor has a recent policy change that allows workers to work there if they’re not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the original version of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which was issued by the Department of Health, healthcare workers had to get vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they had a valid medical exemption. If they refused to get vaccinated, they wouldn’t be able to even enter the building. Though the state-run hospital was the last in Rhode Island to get in full compliance with that state-mandated rule, it eventually did. The lack of a religious exemption in the state’s mandate, meanwhile, was the subject of unsuccessful litigation.

In March, though, the state issued new emergency regulations all but ending the strict mandate. It said people must either be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine – which means boosted – or they have to wear a heavy-duty mask, like an N95, when cases are above a certain level in the state. (It is above that level now.)

There is also a federal vaccine mandate for certain facilities, but that one allows for religious exemptions.

That’s now the route some workers at Eleanor Slater Hospital, and at least one other in the state, are taking. The state Department of Health said it is not tracking which hospitals are allowing workers to claim religious exemptions to getting vaccinated.

Edgar, the Eleanor Slater Hospital spokesman, said seven Eleanor Slater Hospital employees are working under an exemption – religious or medical – to the vaccine mandate. Four of them had previously been placed on leave but were reinstated after the state’s change to its vaccine mandate.

Carolyn Kyle, a spokeswoman for Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, said two unvaccinated workers there had religious exemptions.

Care New England, the second-largest, said 99.6 percent of its staff is fully vaccinated, but the system did not directly respond to whether it’s now also allowing religious exemptions in addition to medical ones.

Other hospitals say they’re staying the course and not recognizing religious exemptions. Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital system, said it hasn’t changed its policies, and only 0.2 percent of its workforce has a medical exemption to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

South County Health said its own workers who were unvaccinated had medical exemptions.

Otis Brown, a spokesman for the parent company of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center, did not respond to emails seeking information.

The state itself, meanwhile, saw increases in total COVID-19 cases week over week in April, from 115 per 100,000 in the week ending March 26 to 238 per 100,000 in the week ending April 16. The week ending April 23 saw a slight decline, with 223 cases per 100,000 people. The state Department of Health recently stopped reporting the percent of tests coming back positive because, it said, the prevalence of at-home tests made that data point unreliable.