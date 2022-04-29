Episode 10: Black business owners and leaders share their experiences at ‘How to Boston While Black’ summit

The Emancipator’s co-editors in chief, Amber Payne and Deborah Douglas, cohost the 10th episode of “Black News Hour” live from the inaugural “How to Boston While Black” summit hosted by Boston While Black.
The three-day event, lasting from Thursday to Saturday, focuses on different topics, including the Black tech and life sciences community, opportunities for Black professionals, and social events in Boston.
Sheena Collier, the founder and CEO of Boston While Black, joins “Black News Hour” to talk about the summit, for which she is the keynote speaker, and the impact of her business.
Two other speakers at the event also join the show. Kristen Pope talks about how she became the “Queen of Pivoting” within her career and founded her business, Pope Productions, Inc., a storytelling company.
Chrystal Kornegay, executive director of MassHousing, talks about how people can get prepared for homeownership. She also describes MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder Program, which works to build affordable single-family homes and condominiums.
See more about the topics discussed and see the episode below:
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.