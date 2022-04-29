FBI arrests Stoneham police officer and brother for allegedly paying kickbacks to get $36m in MassSave contracts

Joseph Ponzo allegedly owned a company called Air Tight that would be given MassSave contracts to insulate both residential and commercial properties. His company between 2015 and 2019 received $7.6 million from the company charged with managing the MassSave program, authorities allege.

Stoneham Police Officer Joseph Ponzo and his brother, Christopher, were arrested Friday by FBI agents on charges they paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to obtain $36 million in lucrative MassSave contracts for insulation and electrical companies they own.

Christopher Ponzo was the principal of CAP Electric, which collected $29 million in payments between 2013 and 2017.

The MassSave program is financed by fees on utility customers that is then used to pay for weatherization and other energy saving projects in residential and commercial properties, according to federal authorities.

The brothers allegedly bribed “Associate A” to use A’s position inside the company operating the MassSave program to steer contracts to the brothers’ companies, authorities allege.

“The principal purpose of the conspiracy and the scheme to defraud was for JOSEPH PONZO and CHRIS PONZO to make money and personally enrich themselves from the lucrative Mass Save contracts” they obtained, according to court records.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed the arrest of Joseph and Christopher Ponzo.

Christopher Ponzo allegedly paid Associate A $1,000 in cash weekly, bought A a $25,000 John Deere tractor, paid for A’s bathroom renovations - and sometimes provided cash payments of $5,000 or $10,000 at a time.

In 2014, Christopher Ponzo allegedly e-mailed his brother, reporting that he was " “giv[ing] out thousands of dollars in gift cards all year round to keep us working and to keep the checks coming in .. so we all make$$$...,” according to authorities.

Associate A’s identity was not revealed in court papers.

Both brothers were scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston Friday. They both face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 12 counts of theft of honest services, according to federal records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





