FBI Boston says online ‘sextortion’ cases spiking, warns kids and parents to be vigilant

Then, the statement said, the extortionist reveals they have the recordings and threatens to post them online unless the boy pays up.

The scheme, the FBI said in a statement, typically unfolds when an adult posing online as a young girl tricks a boy, usually 14 to 17 years old, into engaging in “explicit activity” over video, which the extortionist secretly records.

The FBI’s Boston office is warning about a rise in so-called “sextortion” cases, in which adults threaten to post sexual images of teenage boys obtained through subterfuge unless the boys pay money to keep the material off the Internet.

Advertisement

“Predators who ask for sexually explicit photos, videos, and then money to terrorize young victims with threats of posting their images online are incredibly disturbing, and on our radar,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division, in the statement.

“In order to spare children of the shame, fear, and confusion they feel when this happens, we’re asking parents and caregivers to talk to their children now about their online safety, and the importance of speaking up to prevent further victimization,” Bonavolonta said. “Meanwhile, the special agents and officers assigned to FBI Boston’s Child Exploitation – Human Trafficking Task Force will do everything they can to unmask these criminals and ensure they face justice for the mental anguish and pain they have imposed on their victims and their families.”

The FBI urges kids and families to take several precautions, including being selective about online sharing; blocking or ignoring messages from strangers; being suspicious of someone on a game or app who asks to continue talking on a different platform; and encouraging children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult, the statement said.

Authorities said victims of sextortion can contact their local FBI field office, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or online at Cybertipline.org.

Advertisement

“Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender,” the statement said, noting that perpetrators “may have hundreds of victims around the world,” so one victim coming forward can help many others.

One local case of sextortion was reported last year in the wealthy Boston suburb Wellesley.

On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, Wellesley police said in a report, an officer spoke to a male party who “stated [an] individual sent him a nude photo of herself and asked him to send a nude photo of himself. Immediately after sending the photo the contact demanded $1,000 be sent via Zelle or Cash App and indicated if the money was not sent the photos would be sent to the reporting party’s contact list.”

The victim was told “not to send any money or any personal information, to block the social media account the individual was contacting him through and to file a complaint with Instagram,” the report said, adding that an officer was investigating. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was ever charged.

The FBI said this week that its Internet Crime Complaint Center last year received over 18,000 sextortion-related complaints for a variety of schemes nationwide, with losses over $13.6 million.

In April 2016, a federal judge in Massachusetts sentenced James F. Connor V, then 20, in a sextortion case in which Connor befriended a teenaged girl and convinced her to carry out explicit acts on Internet video chats. He preserved the images without her consent, then threatened to send them to her parents and friends when she sought to end their relationship, the Globe reported at the time.

Advertisement

The judge sentenced Connor to time served — he spent 27 days in prison, and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service at a shelter for battered women.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.