He and his young family were once homeless. Now he works for the agency that helped them.

As the tower manager of Crossroads Rhode Island , the largest homeless and housing agency in the state, he greets newcomers every time a single-occupancy room opens up. He knows many of the regulars seeking shelter in the “community room” during the day by name. He knows their stories — but he knows what it’s like because he’s been in the same situation himself, with his entire family in tow.

PROVIDENCE — Steve White knows what it’s like to have an unexpected emergency leave you homeless.

In 2004, White was working full-time at a local Walmart while going to school online to earn his bachelor’s in security management and criminal justice from the University of Phoenix. His wife, Betty, was working as a pharmacy technician. They had just welcomed their third son, and were renting a two-bedroom, basement apartment, living from one paycheck to the next and barely scraping by. They had applied for income-based housing, but were told it would be “at least” a three- to five-year wait.

And then a rainstorm hit. Their sump pump stopped working, and water poured in.

Homeowners insurance might have covered temporary housing, but they didn’t own their home. Renters insurance might have covered the damages to their personal items — if they had it. Instead, the young family of five was on their own.

“I had a brand new baby and another who was just leaning how to walk,” recalled White during a recent interview. “You can’t even put your kids down.”

But they only had $80 in their bank account. Spending it all on a single night in a motel room was out of the question — they needed to feed their kids. They turned to the only local family they had: White’s mother, who was living in a small, one-bedroom apartment. Adding five more people to the space, including three boys under the age of 4, made staying there for long out of the question.

“What do you do? Where do you go with five people?” asked White. “You’re in this situation that you never thought you’d be in.”

His wife called Crossroads, formerly known as Travelers Aid of Rhode Island. They had apartments in North Kingstown that were reserved for families seeking shelter. The Whites were lucky: They were able to get in that day, and stayed there until supportive housing, also through Crossroads, opened up for them soon after.

For the White family, having an affordable place to live set them up for their future. They started volunteering at Crossroads, and eventually they both started working for the agency full time.

“We were just so grateful that we were able to get help when we needed it most, so we volunteered and helped in any way that we could,” said Betty White recently She worked at Crossroads in case management, in shelter programs, in the Coordinated Entry System (which refers families and individuals into shelter), and then in housing stabilization case management until she left for another local agency a few months ago.

Steve and Betty White (bottom left) at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Kingstown Crossing developments, which are owned by Crossroads, in 2011. Crossroads Rhode Island

Both she and her husband earned their college degrees while working for Crossroads and living in supportive housing with their sons.

“I had my own judgements and stereotypes about what homelessness looked like,” she said. “But then it happened to us. And then I started working with the population daily.”

She said there were some people who didn’t have significant income, or any income at all. Others were highly educated, with Master’s degrees, who lost their jobs. And there were a lot of mothers who were going through divorces, ending relationships, or in abusive situations, she recalled.

“In all the programs I’ve worked in, and through our own experience, I really learned that it doesn’t matter what your socio-economic, family structure, job, education, or any other background markers look like,” said Betty White. “I have seen every type of person and family become homeless.”

“I’ve seen people who had it all, have nothing at all next,” she said.

Steve White, left, speaks with Crossroads resident Darell Forbes. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Steve White worked his way up to become the tower manager at Crossroads, overseeing the nearly 200 single-room occupancy units and a few full apartments in the agency’s tower on Broad Street. The SROs, which were a once popular form of housing for residents with low- or minimal- incomes, are small, furnished rooms with a bed, desk, and chair. There’s a community kitchen, and bathrooms on each floor are shared.

He gets to know a lot of the people, mostly men, who live there. He calls them “tenants” instead of “clients” since they are paying 30 percent of their income, if they have any, to rent their rooms.

“Some of the guys arrive here and are like, ‘What did I do to get to this point where I’m here?’” said White while walking from his office to the lobby to meet a new tenant, a man in his 30s who was moving in that day. “You just need to be a friendly face, and say, ‘I know. I’ve been there, too.’”

White helps tenants with a range of day-to-day issues. One may complain of a neighbor who had the TV on too loud the night before. Another may be late on rent that month. When he goes outside for a cigarette break, he chats with staff members, and homeless people passing by call out his name. He knows them, and their life stories. On a recent afternoon, a man in his late 50s who lives in the tower said, “Steve, man. He always listens. He always looks out for us. He knows us.”

“Everyone comes with their own baggage. But in this line of work, you gotta put all of your judgements aside,” said White. “Homelessness doesn’t look like one thing. Everyone got to this point in their life somehow. And I’ve seen it all.”

The White family is also proof that families can come back from homelessness. At the end of this year, they’ll own their own home for the first time.

“Getting flooded out of that basement apartment was nearly 20 years ago. It was a long time ago, but at the same time, it wasn’t,” said White. “To be able to buy our own home, for the first time, is something I never thought could happen. I give back through my job, every day. But I’ve never lost sight about how quickly things can turn.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.