Holyoke Soldiers’ Home deaths are an enduring tragedy

Walsh, a former Marine Corps officer with no experience managing nursing homes — but deep political connections — was appointed by Governor Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders in 2016.

It was also one of the most preventable. That fact was underscored Friday by the release of a report by state Inspector General Glenn Cunha that laid out the incompetence of the home’s leadership during that period — especially that of former superintendent Bennett Walsh.

The tragedy and travesty at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home — in which 76 military veterans lost their lives to COVID — stands as one of this state’s most chilling losses in the pandemic.

Walsh’s failures during the pandemic have been well documented, by the Globe and others. Perhaps his most crucial, boneheaded decision was combining dementia units that housed patients infected with COVID with those who weren’t. Many residents who weren’t sick quickly became ill and died. Talk about neglect.

The new report — sparked by a complaint from a whistle blower — lays out the many management shortcomings that were obvious before the pandemic, and the wave of red flags that the Baker administration ignored or didn’t believe, with disastrous results.

The report paints a picture of Walsh as a temperamental leader who bullied employees. At one meeting, he said he wanted to “punch out” another official.

His tough-guy act might have been cover for someone who knew he was desperately in over his head. Former employees describe a “blank stare” they came to know when they tried to discuss issues of patient care with Walsh. At one point, after the head of nursing quit, Walsh said he would run the nursing department himself.

Which prompted a subordinate to respond, “Oh hell no, you won’t.”

That guy is a hero.

Walsh stepped down in late 2020. But we also need to talk about how he got the job in the first place.

A Globe Spotlight Team report in 2021 exhaustively detailed Walsh’s rise, and how things went so wrong.

The job of leading the Soldiers’ Home had traditionally gone to a veteran. Maybe that makes sense, though I could argue otherwise; seems to me the essential qualification in running a nursing home is knowing how to run a nursing home.

As the Spotlight Team found, Walsh sailed into the job on the strength of family connections. His mother has been a Springfield city councilor wince 1987, and other relatives have been Central Mass. powerbrokers going back decades.

So when Walsh wanted the job, traditional qualifications were ignored and the usual process was brushed aside. Baker even wrote a letter to the board of the home informing them that they served “at the pleasure of the governor” before committing exactly the kind of act of political cronyism he claims to deplore by installing Walsh.

Perhaps he and Sudders thought Walsh could succeed with the right people around him. (As in, a deputy who could actually do Walsh’s job for him.) This kind of thinking infects government frequently, usually with terrible results. As here.

As the details of the Holyoke tragedy have unfolded, the administration has expressed regret for the deaths, but largely refused to accept any responsibility. At one point, Baker even claimed that he never met Walsh until he swore him in. He only backtracked from that claim after it was shown to be demonstrably false.

Now we know that the administration had plenty of notice that their political hire couldn’t do his job. But they just looked the other way.

Accountability for the disgrace in Holyoke has proven elusive. Attorney General Maura Healey filed criminal charges against the leaders of the home, but those were dismissed. Healey’s office is appealing the dismissal, but whether that will succeed is anyone’s guess.

The cluster of needless suffering and death and family sorrow at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is one of the worst events in state government to occur on Baker’s watch. But it’s more than that. It’s the antithesis of all the good government-good management rhetoric he has proclaimed for years.

Perhaps he convinced himself that a small agency in Holyoke could be run by pretty much anyone.

Seventy-six agonizing deaths later, how wrong that turned out to be.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.