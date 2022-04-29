Love, loss, and the family who rallied to get an 800-pound Egyptian-style statue out of a Quincy home

But it’s really about love and loss, about a family united in grief, and the compromises — small and large — that make a marriage work.

On its surface, this is a story about one family’s quest to move a roughly 800-pound, Egyptian-style sculpture out of the second floor of an oceanfront property in Quincy, and the comical social media post that solved the problem.

More than 20 years ago, Paul Turowski, a Quincy police officer, was in the midst of an extensive buying spree, snatching up items from auction catalogues across the country to decorate his Houghs Neck home, when a nearly half-ton replica of an Egyptian figure caught his eye.

It was $2,000, but Paul had to have it, even if it cost more than that to ship it from California and have a crane company hoist it up to the second floor of the house he shared with his wife, Katie Turowski. Which it did.

Katie, 62, vividly remembers the day she returned home from her job as an X-ray technician and learned about her husband’s latest impulse purchase. She remembers them all — the antique Coca-Cola machines, the enormous mirrored-mosaic polar bear, the towering Neptune statue, and the red tractor (don’t even get her started).

There were three movers sitting on the seawall near the property, waiting for a boom crane and a large crate containing the replica statue to arrive. Paul was at it again.

“I still think about it,” she said, laughing at the memory of her husband, who died last year from cancer at 61. “I knew it was going to be something. I just shook my head and went upstairs and shut the door. Maybe it slammed a little, I don’t know.”

Paul had consulted the architect who helped him build the home before the crane operator maneuvered the statue onto the deck, where movers then used a dolly to push it through the sliding glass doors and into the house; he was worried the statue might break through the floor. Once he got clearance, and then got it inside, he placed the onyx statue on a slab of stone.

When Katie came downstairs that night, there it was — all 800 pounds of it — sitting next to the couple’s white, baby grand piano, a panoramic view of the harbor just behind it.

There it has remained, still as the sphinx.

It was typical Paul, she said, buying something unconventional for his collection but quickly assuring her it would be “the last time,” even though it never was.

“Every time he brought something home it was ‘the last time,’ ” she said, recalling her husband as a caring, giving, and compassionate man. “A lot of times I would just be in awe about how he could even find this stuff. I was angry and in awe at the same time.”

Once the 4-foot statue was there, Katie didn’t pay it much mind.

“I never even looked at it,” she said.

But one year after Paul died “in the house he loved so much, with all of his things around him, including me,” Katie was forced to confront her old nemesis.

“When Paul left I stayed in the house for a year,” said Katie, who had lived there with him since 1995. “[The house is] on the water, and we would sit out there on the deck together and we would watch the boats. Then I just realized, sitting there by myself, that it wasn’t fun anymore. I realized it was time to go.”

But uprooting her life after losing Paul, who spent 38 years in law enforcement before retiring due to his fourth bout with cancer, meant clearing out the house he had filled with his eccentric stuff.

For the past year, with the unwavering support of her sister, Kelly Cahill; her two brothers; and Cahill’s husband, they started getting rid of the items Katie didn’t want to bring to her new home.

“I have a friend who owns an auction company, and they came in and had an absolute ball,” said Cahill. “They ended up taking pretty much everything.”

Everything except the statue, which Cahill said is supposed to depict Ramses II.

Katie Turowski stands next to an onyx replica of Ramses II. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Katie is closing the sale of the house at the end of May, and since the prospective buyers “absolutely don’t want it,” it has to be moved posthaste, Cahill said.

“This was the finale — we have been cleaning this house for a year,” she said. “My husband was freaking out because he thought the sale would fall through if we couldn’t get it out.”

The family didn’t want to incur the costs to have a crane company remove it, and although Katie and her sister briefly considered letting their brothers break it to pieces with sledgehammers, that seemed unwise.

“I was worried shards would go through the floor or through the windows,” said Katie. “I just really didn’t want anyone to smash it — that was not the way to go.”

She’s also seen enough Hollywood movies to know there might be consequences if you mess with ancient-looking sculptures.

“If you break a mirror you have seven years back luck,” she said. “I said to my brothers, ‘You want to smash that up? You’ll have tenfold!’”

As a last resort — and mostly as a joke — Cahill’s daughter, Shauna, recently posted about the statue, and the family’s eagerness to be rid of it, to a private Facebook group for South Shore residents.

“If you were tasked with removing this from a house, what would your steps be? It is very heavy and was brought into the home by crane,” read the post, which included a picture of the statue. “I’m ready to smash it but even that is complicated and I fear a mess with a sledgehammer or cutting tool. Help me, am I overlooking an easy fix?!”

People were intrigued and over the next few days the post received a slew of comments and attention. People joked about the potential for bad “Juju” if the family demolished it, or suggested hiring some bulky movers to haul it away.

But sometimes, social media can be a force for good.

A woman reached out to the family and said she was interested in moving the statue to an old farmhouse in central Massachusetts. This week, she came by with her husband and children to inspect the sculpture, and they fell in love with it, just as Paul had.

“One way or another, Ramses is coming to our farm,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified. “Whether it comes by crane or on the sturdy backs of people who can perform the impossible, somebody is going to facilitate this and we’re going to make it happen.”

That came as welcome news to Katie, who said she’s grateful for her family’s continued help and support during a difficult time. She never could have come this far without them, she said.

“I am so relieved — and happy,” Katie said. “Because from what I understand, this woman really loved it and that makes me really happy, and I know that’s going to make Paul happy, too.”

Sure, his spontaneous shopping could get on her nerves at times, but life with Paul “was a fun, fun ride,” Katie said.

“I wouldn’t have changed a thing,” she said. “Except maybe for the statue.”

