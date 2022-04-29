Man fatally shot in New Bedford

A man was found shot to death in a car in New Bedford early Friday morning, officials said.

At 1:01 a.m. New Bedford police were alerted by a ShotSpotter gun detection system for shots fired in the area of 193 Weld St., according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

First responders arrived and found the gunshot victim, a 36-year-old New Bedford man, in a Chrysler Sebring. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Quinn’s office said in statement.