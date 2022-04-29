Man fatally shot in New Bedford

A man was found shot to death in a car in New Bedford early Friday morning, officials said.
At 1:01 a.m. New Bedford police were alerted by a ShotSpotter gun detection system for shots fired in the area of 193 Weld St., according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
First responders arrived and found the gunshot victim, a 36-year-old New Bedford man, in a Chrysler Sebring. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Quinn’s office said in statement.
The victim has not been publicly identified by authorities because his next of kin has yet to be located and notified of the death, the statement said.
Quinn’s office said the investigation into the shooting “is extremely active.”
The shooting is being investigated by the State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, New Bedford police and homicide unit prosecutors, Quinn’s office said.
