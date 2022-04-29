Peregrine falcons on R.I.’s tallest building are starting to hatch. Here’s how to watch.

The birds are in a nest box on top of the building otherwise known as the Industrial National Bank Building, on Westminster Street. Besides the birds, the building is empty right now.

In what is surely the most important recent development regarding the state’s tallest building , the peregrine falcon chicks in a nest box near the top have started hatching, according to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. On the livestream that’s trained on the nest, one shell appeared empty as the peregrine parent pecked at it just before noon.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Breaking this Friday morning: The peregrine falcon egg shells on top of the Superman building in downtown Providence.

Advertisement

You can watch on the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s live stream, which was getting heavy traffic Friday morning.

The male and female this year are unbanded, so it’s not clear where they came from. There’s been a nest box on top of the Superman building for more than 20 years, and for much of that time there’s been a live stream, giving bird enthusiasts an annual springtime distraction from dreary desk jobs.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In late March, four eggs were laid in the nest a few days after the birds were spotted exhibiting what’s known as a bowing courtship display. The birds – while posturing and basically screaming at each other – bow down and point to the area where they might raise their young. It’s one of the falcons’ mating rituals, which also includes flying around the city in close formation, like fighter jets doing stunts at an air show.

In a couple of weeks, a team led by the local Audubon will go up to the box to band the young birds.

There’s good news for fans of the peregrines, which can reach speeds of more than 200 miles per hour in a downward swoop: The owner of the building says a recent deal to redevelop the building won’t affect the nest box or the live camera.

Advertisement

“We would never disturb our current tenants,” spokesman Bill Fischer told the Globe recently.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.