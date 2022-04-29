Poll: Senator Reed is a lot more popular than Governor McKee

In fact, the increase in McKee’s disapproval rating, from 25 percent to 40 percent, is the biggest among all governors running for reelection this fall.

Reed’s approval rating is six percentage points higher than US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (48 percent), and far ahead of Governor Dan McKee, who checked in at 42 percent in the survey of 1,840 Rhode Island voters.

US Senator Jack Reed has a 54 percent approval rating in Rhode Island, tying him for No. 11 among all of his colleagues in the Senate, according to a new poll from Morning Consult.

The poll was taken online between Jan. 1 and March 31, and had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Morning Consult occasionally comes under fire for polling over a long period of time, but the numbers for McKee are similar to what the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found in a separate poll last month.

As for Rhode Island’s two Democratic senators, their approval ratings have remained pretty consistent over the past year.

Morning Consult had Reed’s job approval peaking at 58 percent in the first and second quarters of 2021, and it’s now at 54 percent. Whitehouse topped out at 51 percent in the second quarter of 2021, and he’s now at 48 percent.

Among all US senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont (I), John Thune of South Dakota (R), and John Barrasso of Wyoming (R) are tied for the best approval rating at 62 percent in their respective states. Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has the lowest job approval rating at 33 percent.

McKee has seen his approval rating drop from 60 percent in the third quarter of 2021 to 42 percent now. Only Hawaii’s David Ige (D) and Oregon’s Kate Brown (D) have lower approval ratings among governors. They’re both at 41 percent.

