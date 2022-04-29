R.I. issues license for sixth new medical marijuana dispensary

But on Friday, the state Office of Cannabis Regulation issued that sixth license to Mother Earth Wellness, which is based in Pawtucket.

In October, Rhode Island picked five new medical marijuana dispensaries in a lottery, issuing licenses for locations in Woonsocket, Central Falls, Foster, Cranston and South Kingstown. The state held off on awarding a sixth and final new license because one disqualified applicant raised objections.

PROVIDENCE — The state on Friday issued a license to Mother Earth Wellness Ltd. to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Pawtucket for a zone that stretches down the East Bay and into Newport.

The new dispensaries will add to the state’s current roster of three medical marijuana sellers, which the state calls “compassion centers.”

People with conditions ranging from glaucoma to cancer can get medical marijuana cards, and more than 19,000 Rhode Islanders are registered. About that same number of people who live out of state can also buy here.

The action comes as the General Assembly is considering legislation that would legalize and regulate recreational marijuana for adults in Rhode Island, beginning Oct. 1.

On March 1, Senator Joshua Miller, a Cranston Democrat, and Representative Scott A. Slater, a Providence Democrat, introduced identical 115-page bills that would legalize the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis for those age 21 and up.

The bills would allow people to keep up to 10 ounces of marijuana at home for personal use, and they’d let people grow a small amount of marijuana at home.





