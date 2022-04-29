Volunteers will comb the Blue Hills in search of garlic mustard

The “stewardship” piece of the agenda, according to the Friends, involves finding and pulling up a prolific invasive plant called garlic mustard that threatens the environmental health of the 7,000-acre reservation. The plant “is easy to identify and pull,” the Friends say, and the efforts of volunteers over the years have resulted in a significant improvement in the habitat for local wildlife.

What the Friends of the Blue Hills Reservation are calling “a spring festival of stewardship and fun” will take place Sunday, May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., in a section of the expansive state wildlife preserve near Ponkapoag Pond.

“To both preserve the natural beauty and protect the park, it’s necessary work to be done,” said Paul Williams, the Friends’ director of volunteers and community engagement. “Communities in and around the Blue Hills are directly impacted by this work and these issues.”

The group has close to 1,500 members. Annual dues are $35.

“I grew up going to the Trailside Museum with my grandparents,” said Williams, a Quincy resident with a background in community organizing who was recently hired for his new role. The reservation’s Trailside Museum offers native animal exhibits, live animal presentations, and other programs and events.

Friends of Blue Hills member Denny Swenson pulls invasive garlic mustard plants. The Friends are holding a "Green Up" invasive species management event on Sunday, May 1. The Friends of the Blue Hills

Wild green plants emerging from the earth and growing in the forest each spring may look alike or be hard to distinguish, the Friends stated in an invitation to volunteers. But plants that are not native to the region may replace native ones and degrade the wildlife habitat.

For the Blue Hills, a chief villain is garlic mustard. Despite its interesting and perhaps attractive-sounding name, the invasive plant is particularly harmful to the park’s native ecology, Williams said, “because garlic mustard releases a substance into the earth that ‘kills’ other species by preventing them from germinating.”

The plant flourishes in what ecologists call “disturbed habitats” such as trails, roadsides, and places where trees have been recently removed. Garlic mustard produces young leaves at this time of year, the Friends said, that “smell distinctly of garlic or onion when crushed, although the odor becomes less intense as plants grow older.”

The plant’s leaves do have a taste that explains its name. “You can make a pesto out of it” that some people find tasty, Williams said.

The reservation’s protectors have been fighting its spread for years. The plant has a two-year life cycle, Williams said, producing highly recognizable white flowers in the second year. The goal is to locate and remove the plant in its first year to prevent the possibility that it will produce seed and continue spreading.

Garlic mustard is easy to identify this time of year because it opens its leaves and flowers before almost all other species in the region’s woods. Almost everything else in the reservation, Williams said, “is still brown.”

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gardening gloves for pulling the plants, if they have them. If not, the Friends will have some gloves available to use.

“Every time we’ve had this event It has made a difference in the Ponkapoag area,” Williams said. “It keeps the forests and the hills a lot more healthy.”

Ponkapoag Pond is described as a 203-acre “impoundment” — a body of water confined within an enclosure, such as a reservoir — located at some distance from the nearest road. It’s the site of 20 rustic cabins owned by the Appalachian Mountain Club that are rented to campers during the summer.

The entertainment part of Subday’s spring festival, Williams said, will include live music, a scavenger hunt, face-painting, and crafts.

Public parking is not available at the festival site. Instead, volunteers are asked to park at Temple Beth David, located at 1060 Randolph St., in Canton, and take a pleasant three-quarters of a mile trail walk to the Ponkapoag cabins. The event will take place rain or shine.

Williams said about 100 volunteers have taken part in the pull and festival in past years. There is no masking requirement. “My policy is folks should do what makes them the most comfortable,” he said. “It’s a judgment-free zone.”

Participants are asked to register for the event at friendsofthebluehills.org/green-up and to e-mail questions to info@friendsofthebluehills.org.

In addition to pulling invasive plants, the Friends of Blue Hills also take part in maintaining the reservation’s many miles of walking trails. Scheduled activities include trail maintenance days and workshops on clearing out pipes and culverts, and making sure waterways are clear. “It’s erosion control,” Williams said.

Scheduled Friends activities and events can be found on its event calendar. A “Weeding Wednesday” is scheduled for May 11. A trash pickup day is set for May 12; and a trail maintenance day for May 21. Sign-up details are available on the events calendar.

Other Friends events are more social, such as guided hikes. And Williams promised that a “Boots and Brews” event is in the planning, though the details have not yet been finalized.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.