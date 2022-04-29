When a dog named Dexter got stuck, police and firefighters came to the rescue

On March 28, authorities tweeted a photo of a dog named Dexter that got stuck between two fences in Natick . Luckily for the pup, police and firefighters showed up to help him out of that precarious situation. “It may not be a cat in a tree but is a dog behind a fence close?” the fire department tweeted. “Engine 4 responded with NPD to find Dexter stuck between a chain link and picket fence. Engine 4 was able to free Dexter and reunite him with his family. Dexter is healthy and excited to be returning home.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

PARKING LOT RAGE?

At 3:44 p.m. April 9, Hingham police received a call about a disturbance that was unfolding in the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops. The caller, who was in a white Tesla, told police that a man in a white Land Rover was yelling at him because he took his parking space. He said the man was not only yelling, but also “slapping his window” and threatening to pop his tires. The caller said the driver eventually parked in another spot and went into a restaurant. The caller said he would wait for an officer to show up, but when police arrived, he already had left the area.

MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME

At 5:51 p.m. April 2, Hingham police were called to an apartment complex for a rather odd situation. The property manager told police that it involved a man who had taken an apartment tour. Now, normally a prospective tenant leaves after such a walkthrough, but not this guy. Police were told that after the tour was over, he stuck around, went into a bathroom, and started taking a shower. He was eventually escorted out of the apartment.

GEL GUN SHOOTINGS

Have you heard about gel guns? They’re the latest fad used by mischievous youths, and they’ve gone viral on social media. Incidents in which innocent people are shot by gel pellets have been reported across the country, and Massachusetts is no different. Just after 3 p.m. March 26, Bedford police received a call from someone at the Shawsheen Cemetery reporting he believed he was shot at by a gel gun. The caller told police that the vehicle involved fled up Shawsheen Road toward Page Road. The officer who responded determined that a squirt gun had been used, not a gel gun, because no pellets were discharged. According to the log entry, the vehicle involved was “GOA,” which means gone on arrival.

But other gel gun incidents reported elsewhere have turned out to be the real deal. In Concord, three people reported being hit by pellets one day in March, and then two individuals were hit by pellets in Whitman in the span of a week in April. Police said the incidents in both towns appeared to be related to the “Orbeez Challenge,” which police describe as a social media trend that urges kids to shoot gel pellets at people and property. On April 15, Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon issued a public announcement warning residents about the local incidents and asking that parents talk to their children about it. “Achieving 15 minutes of fame on social media for an act that can hurt others and have severe consequences is not worth it,” Hanlon said. “Parents, please speak to your children about these trends and their negative repercussions. Talking to children about proper social media use and behavior is an impactful way to build understanding and reinforce the long term consequences of violating those norms.”

