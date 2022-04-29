Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in Beverly

A woman was taken to a hospital after her vehicle struck a parked car and rolled over in Beverly Friday night, a fire official said.
The crash occurred on Hale Street, in the block between Ober and Corning streets, at about 10 p.m., fire deputy Chris Halloran said.
The woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated, he said.
She was taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation, Halloran said.
She was conscious and talking at the time, he said.
No further information was released.
