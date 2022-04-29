Wu proposes $1.38 million boost for city’s program to help incarcerated people rejoin the community

The influx of money contained in Wu’s budget for next year would raise the office’s operating budget from $500,000 to $1.88 million, a move that Wu said would help expand its capacity to hire staff, enable it to take on more cases, and allow the office to offer other wraparound support services, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday morning that she is proposing a $1.38 million boost for Boston’s Office of Returning Citizens, more than tripling the budget of the agency that works to help residents recently released from prison or jail to rejoin the community.

“The work of the Office of Returning Citizens is a crucial part of the City’s efforts to address the inequitable harms of incarceration and its impacts on communities of color,” Wu said in the statement. “This proposed increased investment represents a step towards building strong pathways towards ensuring that our returning citizens are coming into community with the supports and stability they need to grow and thrive.”

The new money is part of Wu’s $3.99 billion proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which she first presented on April 13, and it will require approval from the City Council.

Wu announced the budget boost Friday in recognition of National Reentry Week, which the US Department of Justice began observing in April 2016 in an effort to support successful programs for reintroducing formerly incarcerated people into their communities.

Wu also said that Project Opportunity, a pilot initiative of the Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development that works to create equitable opportunities for residents with criminal records, will host information sessions and a job fair for the formerly incarcerated.

The Office of Returning Citizens helps the more than 3,000 people who return to Boston from federal, state, and county prisons and jails each year take “healthy steps in their lives” with services like in-person case management, peer mentorships, and referrals to key programs and services, including transitional housing, employment, healthcare, education, and legal services, Wu’s office said.

Established in 2017, the office has increased the number of clients it serves by 700 percent since its inception.

“This investment is just the beginning of the work we must do to make sure our city addresses the policy harm that has led to mass incarceration,” City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said in the statement. “We must be in deep community partnership with organizations doing the work on the ground to undo past harm and to remove barriers that make re-entry difficult.”

City Councilor Brian Worrell said he applauded Wu “for her commitment to supporting returning citizens.”

“This landmark funding will play an important role as we work to support our fellow Bostonians and break cycles of incarceration,” Worrell said in the statement.

