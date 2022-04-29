fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine, his family says

By The Associated PressUpdated April 29, 2022, 3 minutes ago
Communal workers are at work to clean debris around a damaged building in Kyiv on Friday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives are telling media outlets a former U.S. Marine has been killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia.

Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.

“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video