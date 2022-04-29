Likelihood of Trump indictment in Manhattan fades as grand jury wraps up

That man, Donald Trump, was facing potential criminal charges from the grand jury this year over his business practices. But in the weeks since the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, stopped presenting evidence to the jurors about Trump, new signs have emerged that the former president will not be indicted in Manhattan in the foreseeable future — if at all.

NEW YORK — When some two dozen New Yorkers filed into a Manhattan courthouse this week to finish out their grand jury service, the case against a man who would have been the world’s most prominent criminal defendant was no longer before them.

At least three of the witnesses once central to the case have either not heard from the district attorney’s office in months or have not been asked to testify, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In recent weeks, a prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who played a key role in the investigation has stopped focusing on a potential case against Trump, other people with knowledge of the inquiry said — a move that followed the resignation earlier this year of the two senior prosecutors leading the investigation.

And the remaining prosecutors working on the Trump investigation have abandoned the “war room” they used to prepare for their grand jury presentation early this year, the people said, leaving behind an expansive office suite and conference room on the 15th floor of the district attorney’s office in Lower Manhattan.

The grand jury’s expiration at the end of the month does not preclude prosecutors from impaneling another jury, but the developments underscore the reduced possibility that Trump will face charges under Bragg, who along with several other prosecutors had concerns about proving the case. Some people close to the inquiry believe that it will not result in an indictment of the former president unless a witness cooperates unexpectedly — a long shot in an investigation that has been running for more than three years.

In recent weeks, Bragg’s prosecutors have issued a few additional subpoenas that indicate they are continuing to investigate but have not found a new path to charging Trump. The previously unreported subpoenas, people with knowledge of the matter said, appear to focus on the same topic that has long been the subject of the investigation: whether Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets in annual financial statements.

The subpoenas suggest that, rather than pursuing a new theory of the case, Bragg is looking at additional entities that received Trump’s financial statements as he sought loans and pursued other business, and that the prosecutors are seeking potential victims of the former president.

One of the subpoenas went to a major financial institution that may have received Trump’s financial statements. A second subpoena sent to the Trump Organization largely followed up on an earlier demand to the company for records related to the value of his properties. And the third went to the New York City agency that tracks municipal vendors, including Trump, who has done business with the city for years, operating a golf course in the Bronx and an ice rink in Central Park.

In an interview this month, Bragg said that his prosecutors were interviewing new witnesses and looking at additional evidence. He declined to provide details, citing grand jury secrecy law, but said that the inquiry must be allowed to run its course.

“It’s a work in progress,” Bragg said, adding later, “We’ve got seasoned prosecutors working every day. It’s not going to be on a timeline.”

But impaneling a new grand jury could create challenges for any potential case. Trump’s lawyers could argue — and a judge might agree — that prosecutors were inappropriately hunting for a more favorable group of jurors.

It would also take time to prepare a new presentation of evidence and months to lay out a case to jurors.

Bragg’s office does not have unlimited time to charge Trump. Witnesses could forget key information. Prosecutors would also face a deadline to file the charges within five years of any crimes being committed, although there are some exceptions that extend the deadline. And were Trump to announce another presidential run, Bragg would be likely to face political pressure not to indict a leading contender for the White House.

But even as the criminal investigation fades from public view, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, appears poised to take action against Trump as part of her inquiry into whether he falsely inflated the value of his assets in annual financial statements — the same conduct at the center of the criminal investigation.

At a court hearing Monday — during which a judge held Trump in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena for records from James — a lawyer from her office said that the attorney general would probably take action against the former president in the near future. Because her investigation is civil, James can bring a lawsuit but not criminal charges.

Trump has long denied wrongdoing and accused James and Bragg, both of whom are Black and Democrats, of being politically motivated “racists.” If he ultimately is sued or indicted, his lawyers would be likely to point toward the disclaimer that his financial statements were not audited by his accountants and that they were submitted to sophisticated financial institutions that conducted their own due diligence.

James’ office is also participating in the district attorney’s criminal investigation, opened by Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., more than three years ago.