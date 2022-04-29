White House pushes for accountability on infrastructure spending

"Strong oversight is, you know, how we're going to deliver for the American people on time and on budget, and making sure the investments get to where they're supposed to go," he said.

Biden told the group that a close eye on the money is needed to ensure infrastructure spending goes where it is needed most, rather that invested in projects that would boost the political fortunes of local leaders.

WASHINGTON — President Biden met with internal federal agency watchdogs Friday, enlisting inspectors general to guard against waste and fraud as the government spends money from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

Advertisement

The accountability push comes as the federal government ramps up to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in coming years on roads, bridges, transit networks, broadband and water pipes. The White House budget agency released a memo Friday to agencies to guide their spending, urging them to prioritize transparency. At the same time, officials said they are seeking to hire 6,000 workers this year to oversee the implementation of the package, with another 2,000 positions to be filled in coming years.

"This is a $1.2 trillion bill. It's the biggest in a generation," Mitch Landrieu, the president's infrastructure coordinator, said in an interview. "It is going to really give us an incredible opportunity to build bigger, faster, better and stronger. And we haven't built this much since we built the interstate. So obviously, it's going to stretch us."

The administration has opened applications for funding from the bill and set out guidance for new programs in recent weeks. But turning that money into roads or broadband connections will take time as officials determine which projects are worthy of funding.

White House officials say Biden is building on his role as vice president overseeing the stimulus package after the 2008 financial crisis. That was a similar amount of money, but was intended to provide a quick jolt to the economy. The infrastructure package has a longer-term set of investments that Landrieu said will continue for years.

Advertisement

"If you're really rebuilding the entire country, you can imagine that this is not a one-year program," he said. "If future presidencies and future congresses are wise, they will continue to invest in that which is left over because $1.2 trillion is a stratospheric amount of money, but we have more to do over time."

During the Trump administration, the White House repeatedly clashed with inspectors general, removing several watchdogs from their posts as they worked to uncover abuses by senior officials. Biden promised in his State of the Union he would restore their role.

While inspectors general often review spending after it has happened, the new guidance memo tells agency officials to work with inspectors general as they set up new spending programs under the infrastructure law. It calls for a meeting to discuss "program design, risk mitigation strategies, financial controls, and data, tracking, and reporting."

The White House is also asking agencies to share more details publicly about their spending, which can be difficult to track as it gets mixed with state and local money. The administration also asked agencies to ensure that neglected communities can access federal money.

"These communities often lack adequate resources to navigate complex federal award-making processes," the White House memo said.

Republicans on the House Transportation Committee wrote to the administration in March, saying they were concerned about the potential for waste and efforts to impose left-leaning priorities on infrastructure spending. In a statement Friday, Missouri Republican Rep. Sam Graves, the party's committee leader, said he supported the focus on accountability.

Advertisement

"Whether Members of Congress voted for this bill or not, it's now the law of the land, and the potential for waste, fraud, and abuse has to be a priority for Congress, especially with how much the 40-year high inflation rate is already significantly undercutting the value of each and every infrastructure dollar," Graves said.

Republicans repeatedly have clashed with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over a memo that sought to discourage states from using the money to build new highways - including at a hearing on his department's budget Thursday.

"The infrastructure bill did not include any provisions restricting states from using highway formula funding for certain types of projects, such as expansions," said Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, the top Republican on a transportation funding panel. "I think it's unfortunate that the administration has not followed congressional intent and has issued a memorandum that's created a lot of confusion."

While Republicans continue to raise the highway memo, the administration says it is not seeking to limit the flexibility of states.

It's part of Landrieu's job to smooth over any differences, getting states and cities that are ultimately responsible for almost all infrastructure spending onboard with federal efforts. Landrieu, a former New Orleans mayor and lieutenant governor of Louisiana, said disputes were to be expected but won't be a major obstacle.

Advertisement

“You mad at us because we tell you that you can’t build a new road versus rebuild an old road? Fine, let’s work through that,” he said. “But aren’t we together on high-speed Internet? Aren’t we together on lead pipes?”