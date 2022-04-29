Facilities also hit by nurse aides’ certification obstacles

We are rooting for Dorchester’s Nadege Massillon in her efforts to overcome obstacles and become a certified nursing assistant (“Testing company fails nurse aide candidate,” The Fine Print, Business, April 25). We commend the Globe’s Sean P. Murphy for calling attention to the testing delays, not only for Massillon’s sake but for that of the hundreds of other CNA candidates eager to get to work in nursing homes, where they are sorely needed.

Massillon’s drive and determination do not go unrecognized. Many consider CNAs the unsung heroes of health care, but we sing their praises every day. CNAs are the backbone of any nursing home. They make all the difference in providing quality care for vulnerable elders in our communities. Because of staffing shortages, we need many more CNAs to join the workforce. Their progress to certification should be expedited and encouraged.