The real way to read an atlas

The Boston Public Library’s Leventhal Map & Education Center holds a stunning array of historical atlases, such as a rare nautical atlas from about 1620 showing the eastern coast of America. This, like other early atlases, was never intended to be used solely as a reference work. Rather, cartographers imagined the genre as something between novels and self-help books.

Consider the humble atlas: a relic of the past, a mirror of the society that made it. Atlases are meant to be read with wonder, the way I thumbed through the Rand McNally atlas I received for my ninth birthday. (What made my parents think a world atlas would make a great gift for a 9-year-old, I’m not sure.) I spent nights poring over the pages with a flashlight, trying to pronounce the most exotic-sounding names — Vladivostok, Phnom Penh — savoring the unfamiliar way they felt in my mouth. I dreamed of a day when these names would represent memories for me rather than places I could only imagine. That atlas sparked the love affair with maps that led me to become a scholar of Renaissance cartography.

Advertisement

Two Flemish cartographers are credited with inventing the atlas in the late 1500s: Gerard Mercator, whose 1595 “Atlas” gave the name to the genre, and his dear friend Abraham Ortelius, who had published a similar work 20 years earlier. Mercator and Ortelius themselves explained how to read their groundbreaking map books. The introduction to the English translation of Mercator’s Atlas argues that “the curious Readers” who listen “with such great admiration, and give such earnest attention” to fabulous stories of distant lands and peoples will surely love the book they are about to read. Atlas readers on a journey of “eye travel” — as Mercator called it — “shall straight away behold the special gifts and peculiar excellence of every Country, and observe a wonderful variety therein, which are very delightful to the mind.” Mercator designed his atlas to lead the reader on an armchair journey around the world.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Atlases also reminded their readers of the world’s immensity and, in turn, of the insignificance of our quotidian preoccupations. The map of the world with which Abraham Ortelius opened his atlas bears this quotation from Cicero: “For what can seem of moment in human affairs for him who keeps all eternity before his eyes and knows the scale of the universal world?” In other, less gentle words: Our problems are inconsequential in the grand scheme of things. For Ortelius, this realization did not simply give one some perspective on life, it also played an important role in spiritual development. Maps and atlases, he argued, keep us humble before God.

Advertisement

One could argue that GPS has rendered atlases obsolete. However, atlases are not just reference works to be consulted when needed. They are stories. They remind us of the world’s vastness and beauty. In the Renaissance way of thinking, atlases draw us closer to the divine. Modern readers may not feel so dramatic an effect, but reading an atlas can still be an act of personal development. Atlases are as humbling and inspiring now as they were more than 400 years ago.

Stephanie Inverso is a lecturer in the Modern Languages, Literatures, and Cultures Department at UMass Boston.