What took so long for BPS to act on Mission Hill School?

According to a devastating new report , all that, and much more, has occurred at the Mission Hill K-8 Pilot School in Jamaica Plain since 2015. But many of the allegations were already known, or should have been known, to city leaders. In the last seven years, there have been no less than four other reports commissioned by the district, prompted by complaints from parents and former staff.

School officials ignored at least 52 different complaints of verbal or physically aggressive bullying by a student over four and a half years. One Boston Public Schools staff member who did try to respond to a sexual misconduct allegation, as required by state law , was allegedly fired . The needs of special education students were systematically ignored. And while the school was under investigation for those and other outrageous failures, at least three key e-mail accounts belonging to school staff members — including some e-mail records belonging to the principal — were deleted and permanently lost , suggesting a coverup.

Advertisement

The fifth investigation, led by the law firm Hinckley Allen, was released this week and, at nearly 200 pages, represents a searing indictment of the systemic rot that festered for years at the Mission Hill School. It has prompted superintendent Brenda Cassellius to recommend closing the school. While a drastic move, it is without question the correct one.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

The overarching question remains: Why did it take so long for BPS to address the issues? Why did so many warnings go unheeded?

The scope of these longtime complaints is breathtaking: “uncertified teachers, instruction deficits, special education violations, safety of students, improper physical restraints, discrimination, and intimidation,” according to a 2021 report commissioned by Cassellius and conducted by attorney Joseph E. Coffey.

Coffey was already familiar with the school by then: In 2015, then-interim BPS superintendent John McDonough asked him to investigate it. When former superintendent Tommy Chang took office later that summer, Coffey prepared an addendum to that report. And last fall, the district ordered an emergency school review of Mission Hill that found troubling achievement gaps between students from marginalized groups and white students.

Advertisement

The multiple investigations since 2015 have laid out in detail how the school and its leaders not only failed students but even enabled some of the most egregious misconduct. By failing to act on those warnings, the district’s central office must share the blame.

Some of the staggering neglect at the school became public in August only after BPS reached a $650,000 settlement with five Mission Hill school families who alleged, in a 2017 lawsuit, that the administrators failed to adequately respond to a student’s repeated sexual assault of fellow students. But the Hinckley report found that “unsafe sexual conduct” was far more widespread, and predated the enrollment of the student accused in the lawsuit. The report found written evidence, in the span of seven and a half years, of more than “100 discrete events involving alleged sexually inappropriate behaviors by Mission Hill School students, of varying severity.”

The good news is that Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office is reviewing the report for “any crimes or incidents where mandatory reporting of sexual assault allegations did or did not occur.” During a radio appearance, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the latest investigation “unearthed and opened up what had been, it seems, covered up potentially for some time,” and said it contained “the stuff of nightmares.”

Advertisement

Although she is not directly named in the Hinckley report, Ayla Gavins, the former principal at the school, seems to have been at the center of the “cult-like” climate the investigators described at the school. She resigned in 2019 after serving 15 years as the school leader.

One of the earlier investigations concluded that Gavins failed to protect students from pervasive, reoccurring, and emotionally and physically injurious bullying, in violation of state law; failed to provide specialized instruction to special education children; and created a culture of intimidation.

Inexplicably, Gavins returned to the school in the fall of 2020 as a part-time teacher. She is not currently employed by BPS.

Why didn’t Gavins’s return raise any flags with the district? What did former mayor Marty Walsh know about the allegations made against the school and evidence found in the reports dating back to 2015? What about former superintendent Tommy Chang?

The Mission Hill School scandal has the elements of a profound tragedy — deep management flaws magnified by neglect. People in power looked away until they couldn’t avert their attention any longer. Sadly, the damage to the students, families, and more broadly, to confidence in BPS, will resonate for years.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.