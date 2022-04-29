Home of the Week: Melrose Victorian is ready for a noteworthy entrance

Year built 1893

Square feet 3,152

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $10,274 (2022)

Looking for a spot for that grand piano you carefully packed away in storage during the condo era of your life?

This Queen Anne Victorian, built 129 years ago, could be the solution.

The Queen Anne Victorian dates to 1893. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

Among its three floors of living space, there is a large foyer with a coffered ceiling, hardwood flooring, and a direct connection to the formal living room. The foyer is the perfect spot to serenade guests as they enter the home.

First, though, there’s the front steps to traverse. From the sidewalk, a mix of stone slabs and paving stones form steps that rise to the front porch and front door.

Inside, the “music foyer” is on the right, and the living room is to the left. The living room has thin crown molding, two windows, hardwood flooring, and a rustic light fixture hanging from a plaster medallion.

The living room offers crown molding, and hardwood flooring. Carven Boursiquot Photography

A door at the end of the living room opens to a short hallway (on the right is a door to an unfinished basement with a workshop and a laundry area) that ends in the updated kitchen. Access is also available from the formal dining room, the foyer, and the home’s rear entrance/mudroom.

The kitchen has white cabinets (some with glass fronts); stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove; a gray subway tile backsplash; a farmer’s sink under casement windows; recessed lighting; and a quartz-topped island with an overhang, two pendant lights, and room for at least two seats.

The flooring everywhere but the kitchen and mudroom is quartersawn red oak and original to the home. The kitchen has manufactured wood flooring, but the mudroom comes with slate tiles.

The kitchen features a quartz-topped island and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

The kitchen flows into a formal dining room that features an elegant wooden mantel original to the house topped with a mirror. The wood-burning and functioning fireplace has a black marble surround. The room also boasts a chair rail, crown molding, three windows, and pocket doors to the foyer.

The final stop on the first floor is that back entrance off the kitchen. It serves as a mudroom, complete with cabinets, coat hooks, a bench, and a half bath with a white porcelain pedestal sink and bead-board wainscoting.

A stairwell off the foyer leads upstairs to the owner suite, two bedrooms, and the main full bath.

The owner suite has hardwood flooring original to the home, a ceiling fan, three windows, and a deep walk-in closet with carpeting, built-in shelving, a window, and a stacked laundry setup.

The en-suite bath, which has been completely updated, features a soaking tub under a window, a white double vanity topped with stone, and a separate multi-head shower behind a clear glass door with a white subway tile surround. The bathroom flooring is white ceramic tile.

The hardwood flooring in the owner suite is original to the home. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

The owner suite bath has been completely updated to feature a soaking tub and a separate shower with a multi-headed fixture. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

The walk-in closet in the owner suite is deep enough to accommodate a stacked washer and dryer with room to spare. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

The other two bedrooms are separated by the full bath. One bedroom has a pair of windows, the second three. In both rooms, the closets are deep with a top shelf. The full bath offers black-and-white ceramic tile flooring laid in a diamond pattern, a single vanity with a counter of a stone material, and a shower/bath combo with a white ceramic tile surround.

A final stairwell connects to the third floor, where the fourth bedroom is located. A window at the top of the stairs throws natural light down a short hallway that ends at the entrance to the bedroom, which is carpeted and has a window, as well as recessed and track lighting.

The finished third floor, which holds the fourth bedroom, has a vaulted ceiling. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

Exterior highlights include a deck, a patio, a paving stone driveway, and a shed with power. The lot is 0.14 of an acre.

The home, which sits on 0.14 of an acre, has a paving stone driveway and walkway. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

The fenced-in backyard offers as patio, a deck, and a shed with power. (Carven Boursiquot Photography) Carven Boursiquot Photography

The house is 0.2 of a mile from the MBTA Wyoming Hill commuter rail stop on the Haverhill line and 0.9 miles from the Oak Grove station on the Orange Line.

Sven Andersen of Andersen Group Realty at Keller Williams Realty-Boston Northwest is the listing agent. At press time, an offer was pending.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.