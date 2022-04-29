Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft leaving for Penn State

In a statement on Penn State’s website, Kraft said, “This is a special opportunity, and I am incredibly honored to join Penn State’s best-in-class athletics program.

The vacancy atop the Eagles’ athletics program will be the third in the last five years.

Boston College is losing its athletic director, Patrick Kraft, who will join Penn State in the same position on July 1.

“In the coming months, I am so excited to meet the community and to begin to work alongside Penn State’s talented student-athletes and dedicated coaches and staff to uphold and advance excellence for Penn State. The University is world class, rich with tradition and has passionate fan support, and we will never stray from what has made the program great.

“My focus will be to provide the best experience for our student-athletes and staff, continue to grow our sports programs, and to enhance the best atmosphere in the Big Ten for our community and fans.”

Kraft’s appointment was confirmed by the Board of Trustees Subcommittee on Compensation Friday morning, ending the school’s nationwide search to replace its outgoing AD, Sandy Barbour.

Kraft came to BC in June of 2020 after Martin Jarmond, hired in 2017, left to become the AD at UCLA. Before Jarmond, Brad Bates held the position for five years, from 2012 to 2017.

Before Bates, Gene DeFilippo led the department for 15 years.

