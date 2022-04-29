The Hurricanes had the Bruins’ number this season. Here’s a closer look at Boston’s first-round opponent.

Here are some early observations for the first-round series:

The Carolina Hurricanes won the NHL’s Metropolitan Division and finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They clinched the division title and set a franchise record for most wins and points in a season (54-20-8, 116 points) with a 4-3 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

We now know the Bruins’ opponent for the first round of the playoffs.

▪ This is the third postseason meeting in four seasons for the two teams.

The Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the 2019 Eastern Conference final. Carolina had reached the postseason for the first time in 10 years that season, then stunned the Washington Capitals in seven games in the first round and swept the New York Islanders in the second round.

The teams met again in the first round in 2020, with the Bruins prevailing in the bubble in five games.

In both meetings, the Bruins were the higher seed, but that will not be the case this time around, with the series opening next week at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

▪ Things were different this year, at least in the regular season.

The Hurricanes swept the series vs. the Bruins, winning all three games by a combined score of 16-1.

In the sixth game of the season, a 3-0 loss on Oct. 28 saw the Bruins fail to convert on a 5-on-3. Two of Carolina’s goals went off a Bruins skater, while the third was an empty-netter.

The Bruins entered the Jan. 18 matchup having won eight of nine, but goalie Tuukka Rask, making his second start of the season, surrendered five goals on 12 shots before being pulled after the first period. The Hurricanes added two more goals for a 7-1 win on the night the Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 jersey.

The Hurricanes returned to TD Garden three weeks later to face a Bruins team that was without Brad Marchard (suspension) and Patrice Bergeron (head laceration) and delivered another beatdown, 6-0.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark and the Bruins were routed by the Hurricanes, 6-0, on Feb. 10. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Who’s in goal for Carolina?

The Bruins can take solace in the fact that they appear to be getting healthy as the enter the postseason. The same cannot be said for the Hurricanes. Starting goalie Frederik Andersen left an April 16 road game against Colorado with a lower-body injury and has yet to return. Backup Antti Raanta exited Sunday’s victory over the Islanders in the second period with a lower body injury.

Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made his NHL debut Saturday and has appeared in three games, winning them all for Carolina. Kochetkov got the start against the Rangers Tuesday and recorded 34 saves. Raanta was healthy enough to serve as backup, and got the start in the season finale, recording 27 saves in a 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Andersen, who came out on the short end against the Bruins in playoff series in 2018 and 2019 when he was with Toronto, started all three games against the Bruins this season, stopping 98 of 99 shots. His 2.17 goals against average was a career best, while his .922 save percentage was second only to the .923 he posted his rookie season in 2013-14 in 28 games with the Ducks.

▪ Aho leads the way.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in scoring with a line of 37-44—81. He was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft, 35th overall. The Bruins had picks 13, 14, and 15 that year, and took Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn.

Andrei Svechniko (30-39—69) and Teuvo Teravainen (21-43—64) also eclipsed the 60-point mark for Carolina. Tony DeAngelo is tops in points among the team’s defensemen with 10-41—51.

Captain Jordan Staal has been dealing with an upper-body injury he suffered on a hit from Colorado’s Cale Makar earlier this month. He has returned to action, but did not play in Thursday’s season finale against the Devils.

▪ The man behind the bench

In 2018, Rod Brind’Amour was named head coach for a Carolina team that had not reached the playoffs since 2009. The Hurricanes have reached the postseason in each of his four seasons behind the bench. In 2021, he won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy won the award the previous year.

Brind’Amour played 21 seasons in the NHL, including the final 10 with the Hurricanes before retiring in 2010. He finished his playing career with 452 goals and 732 assists, and won a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006. He spent seven seasons as an assistant with Carolina before ascending to head coach.

Rod Brind'Amour is in his fourth season as Carolina's head coach. Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.