Bruins will face either the Maple Leafs or Hurricanes in the playoffs

The Bruins (107 points) can clinch the No. 3 seed in the East, and therefore face Toronto in the first round, if:

To review the options in play ahead of their 7:08 p.m. puck drop Friday vs. the Leafs:

The Bruins, fresh off their 5-0 blanking of the Sabre s, awakened in Toronto Friday morning still not sure if they’ll face the Canes or the Leafs when the playoffs open next week.

▪ They defeat the Leafs and the Lightning (108) lose Friday night in regulation on Long Island.

▪They defeat the Leafs and the Lightning lose in overtime. Both clubs then would finish with 109 points, but the Bruins would clinch per the first tiebreaker (total number of regulation wins). As of Friday morning, the Bruins had 40 regulation wins, two more than Tampa.

Otherwise, if Tampa defeats the Islanders, be it in regulation or overtime, it would finish with 110 points, thus edging the Bruins by either by one, two or three points and therefore locking down the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division.

If the Bruins end up where there were Friday morning, locked into the top wild-card spot, they will open the playoffs on the road with a best-of-seven series vs. the Canes, who have clinched the No. 1 spot in the Metro.

If the Bruins jiggle up into the No. 3 spot in the East, they’ll open right where they were Friday morning, in Toronto, to take on the Leafs in a best-of-seven.

The Lightning, if finishing ahead of the Bruins, will draw the Leafs. If they slip into the first wild-card spot, they will face the Canes.

There is no circumstance in which the Bruins can clinch home ice for first round. In all likelihood, though dates have not been finalized, Game 3 of their series will be at the Garden on Friday, May 6, followed by Game 4 on Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.