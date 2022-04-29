Caroline Schulson’s strong return game has been perfect for Newburyport girls’ tennis

Although Ellie stuck with the sport throughout her youth, the grind of playing elite tennis proved too much for Caroline, who drifted away from the sport after an eye-opening tournament experience made her realize it was becoming too competitive at an early age.

Within a couple years, both sisters were playing in competitive tournaments throughout New England.

Caroline Schulson was about 6 when her father, Nick, set up a mini tennis net for her and her older sister, Ellie, in the family’s driveway. The Schulson parents had introduced the girls to soccer, gymnastics, ice skating and skiing, but it was tennis that truly grabbed their attention.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to do anything with tennis anymore — I was over it, so I stuck with soccer,” Caroline said.

It wasn’t until the spring of 2020 that the younger Schulson rekindled her passion for tennis during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“During quarantine I had literally endless amounts of time and I fell back in love with the sport,” Caroline said. “My sister and I would play at local courts every single day.”

Caroline Schulson began to focus on tennis again during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Reba Saldanha for The Boston Globe

It helped that Ellie, who at the time was a junior standout at Newburyport, was beginning her college recruitment process.

“That was such a big topic for our family at the time,” Caroline said. “When she was going through it and having the calls with coaches and seeing the schools, I just thought what a cool experience that is. I was inspired by her process.”

As quarantine continued, Caroline worked her way back to form. With the 2020 high school season canceled because of COVID-19, she focused on improving her skills and bolstering her USTA profile knowing that she wanted to eventually play college tennis like Ellie, who is finishing her freshman year at Furman University.

“I really had to re-start and rebuild my ranking and all of that stuff,” Caroline said. “That was very challenging at the beginning because I thought I was at this level but in reality, I just wasn’t because I couldn’t qualify for any [tournaments].”

Advertisement

Last spring, the younger Schulson made an immediate impact for Newburyport as a sophomore once high school tennis finally returned. She was named Cape Ann League Player of the Year after posting a 16-0 record while competing as the Clippers’ first singles player during her debut season.

Caroline is still perfect as a junior — she hasn’t lost a single game while anchoring Newburyport’s 5-0 start.

“She has a ton of experience and it definitely shows,” said senior co-captain Katherine O’Connor, Newburyport’s third singles player. “It’s great to practice with her because she shares all of her pointers with us too and she’s one of the calmest players I have seen on the court.”

Caroline acknowledges playing in the CAL doesn’t pack the same intensity she faces on the USTA circuit. A couple weeks ago, she was competing at the Level 3 Open in Mesa, Ariz., against other top recruits from around the country.

“It is completely different competition and completely different styles of play,” said Caroline, who ranks fourth in New England and first among Massachusetts girls on tennisrecruiting.net. “I look at high school tennis as a way to be able to compete with the things that I’ve been practicing in my lessons and stuff, which I might not be as confident in in a real competitive match.

Advertisement

“In that sense, I think high school tennis has allowed me to explore different areas of my game, whether it’s serving or volleying or working around everything to get forehands.”

Caroline Schulson has had plenty of reason to smile on the tennis court the past two springs for Newburyport. Reba Saldanha for The Boston Globe

This high school season has been especially exciting for Caroline because she’s spending it with her mother, Jana, who took over as girls’ tennis coach at Newburyport after the school was scrambling to find a replacement for Carly Fair, who stepped down in the fall.

“I’ve been surprised with how much I really do enjoy it,” Jana Schulson said. “I love being around them — they’re a really great group of kids.”

Caroline said she’s proud of her mom.

“I’m super happy and honestly proud of her for stepping up in this position because it was such a new thing, it just came about so fast,” Caroline said.

According to Sydney Gediman, a senior co-captain who plays first doubles, “It’s a good environment for the whole team to have someone’s mother there.”

“It’s not just like a mean scary coach yelling at you, you have someone encouraging you and building you up,” Gediman said. “It’s almost like your own mother is there.”

Caroline said she enjoys the team dynamic of playing for Newburyport because she’s often focused on herself while competing as an individual at USTA tournaments or training at the Manchester Athletic Club.

Extra serves

▪ Although the Bishop Feehan boys may have caught some teams by surprise when they advanced to last year’s Division 2 South semifinals, coach Brian Dalrymple isn’t allowing this year’s squad to rest on past achievements.

Advertisement

“I don’t let them have too much swagger,” Dalrymple said. “I preach, ‘We’re only as good as our last match’ and ‘On any given day, anyone can beat anybody.’ I downplay the successes, they’re kind of short-lived on our team.”

Dalrymple’s approach has been working for the Shamrocks (4-0), who have relied on their strong doubles pairings to pave the way. Senior Logan Gallagher and sophomore James Mallon have been perfect at first doubles, while senior Jackson Bartlett and sophomore Nakul Bhatia remain unbeaten as a second pairing.

Dalrymple said juniors Ishaan Siwach and Christian Stachera have occupied first and second singles, respectively, while senior Anthony Kurtzer has provided depth at third singles.

▪ Sophomore Alexa Schiela, freshman Caitlin Connors and junior Hellena Trojer have been the driving factors that have led the Austin Prep girls to the top of the Catholic Central League standings following an 8-0 start.

Schiela and Connors are both 7-0 at first and second singles, respectively, and Trojer has gone 8-0 at third singles.

Austin Prep coach Mike Collins said he’s shuffled girls into doubles throughout the season, though he’s counted on sophomores Kylie McDonald and Katherine Millett to anchor the top doubles pairing with the most frequency. McDonald and Millett hold a 4-0 record so far.

After being ousted by eventual Division 3 state runner-up Manchester Essex in last year’s Division 3 North final, Collins said he purposely scheduled tough opponents to prepare Austin Prep for its last MIAA state tournament appearance before the school joins the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council for the 2022-23 school year.

Advertisement

“We just played Manchester Essex in the revenge match and beat them 5-0, so that was good,” Collins said. “We have some good matchups coming up against Lynnfield and Swampscott and Bishop Feehan is going to be tough, too. That will be a good test for us.”

Email Brad Joyal at bradjoyal@gmail.com.