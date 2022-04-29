Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca’s bid for Chelsea FC hits a major roadblock

The group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Toddy Boehly is the preferred bidder chosen by the Chelsea board of governors, according to multiple reports.

The Celtics’ co-owner’s group, co-led by Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs owner Larry Tanenbaum and which included an array of well-known figures including former Disney CEO Robert Iger and one of Facebook’s founders, Eduardo Severin, was one of three finalists left in the multi-billion dollar ongoing transaction that has featured palace intrigue at a global level.

Steve Pagliuca’s bid to purchase the storied Chelsea Football Club in England’s Premier League hit a major but not necessarily final roadblock when Chelsea opted to enter a period of exclusive bargaining with another bidder.

Pagliuca’s bid is not officially over, however.

Should talks between Chelsea and Boehly break down, Pagliuca’s group, along with a bid from another consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton with significant financing from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, would be waiting in the wings to re-engage in talks.

All three bidders were believed to have each entered bids totaling roughly (but differently financed) $3.75 billion when they began final talks earlier this week with the Chelsea board and the Raine merchant back assisting with the transaction.

A surprise last-minute request from Chelsea’s lame-duck owner Roman Abramovich for an additional $500 million for charitable purposes was believed to have been met only by Boehly’s group.

A new bidder emerged Friday, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of Britan’s oil and gas conglomerate Ineos, announced “a British bid, for a British club.”

Ratcliffe said his bid was for $5.3 billion.

Pagliuca, already the majority owner of the Atalanta franchise in Italy’s top Serie A soccer league, had gained the endorsement of one of the club’s iconic stars, John Terry.

From the start, the sale process was unusual, sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. That incursion prompted the British government to slap sanctions on Abramovich, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, that forced him to sell.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.