Chris Paul had historic shooting night as Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks await

Paul and the Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix Monday night.

A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now.

And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the 115-109 Game 6 first-round series-clincher at New Orleans Thursday night. It was the most field goals without a miss in NBA playoff history and matched the fourth-most in any NBA game. The three better showings all belong to Wilt Chamberlain — who had games of 15, 16 and 18 makes without a single miss.

Advertisement

“Nobody’s seen this, 14 for 14,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “This is the first time for all of us.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Paul and the Suns got to the NBA Finals — his first time there — last season, winning the first two games against the Bucks before dropping the next four and watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates celebrating a title.

All Phoenix did this season for an encore was win 64 games, earn home-court for the entirety of the NBA playoffs and now moves into Round 2. The Suns ousted eighth-seeded New Orleans in six games to advance, saw Paul make history and got Booker back from a hamstring strain for the clincher.

“All playoff series are hard,” Suns coach Monty Williams said when the series ended, lauding New Orleans’ effort throughout. “Even if you sweep a team, that last game is going to be a battle. So yeah, this certainly helped us. This is not an eighth seed. No way.”

Advertisement

This becomes the second consecutive year that Phoenix needed six games, and a taste of adversity, to get through Round 1. Last year was against LeBron James and the Lakers, who took a 2-1 series lead before the Suns won the final three games. This time, it was against a Pelicans team that needed two play-in victories to make the playoffs, finished the year 10 games under .500 but split the first four games and had more than a few moments they’ll savor from the matchup.

“This was a big-time battle,” Williams said. “You would expect a series like this later on in the playoffs. But I think there’s so much parity in the league now. You can’t walk into a first-round series without keeping your left up. You better keep your left up and duck because teams are throwing punches, right out the gate.”

The fight, Williams hopes, steels the Suns for what’s coming. Dallas eliminated Utah later Thursday night, giving Luka Doncic his first series win — and the Mavericks’ first trip to the second round since 2011, when they won the NBA title.

“I’m ready,” Doncic said in an on-court interview in Salt Lake City after the Mavericks advanced. “It’s going to be a fun series.”

Bulls’ LaVine to explore market

Though he didn’t rule out re-signing with the Bulls, Zach LaVine didn’t slam the door on joining another team, either.

The two-time All-Star played it coy. And with that, the offseason took a dramatic turn in Chicago.

Advertisement

LaVine made it clear Friday he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, calling it a “big decision” for him and his family. The high-flying guard insisted he is keeping an open mind, as much as he has enjoyed his five seasons in Chicago.

He indicated he intends to meet with other teams when free agency opens, saying: “I plan to enjoy free agency. We’re going to have to experience A through Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something me and [agent Rich Paul] are going to go through and experience.”

Are the Bulls the leader to sign him? LaVine was noncommittal.

“You guys have been a really, really soft spot in my heart,” he said. “I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, to not just be viewed one way and be like I’m automatically coming back or I’m automatically leaving.”