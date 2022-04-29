Focusing on winning the next point, Lowell Catholic boys’ volleyball rallies for 5-set win over Central Catholic

“A couple of our senior leaders really kind of took control and kept the mind-set,” Lowell Catholic coach Cameron Connors said. “We always like to say [to] play every point like it’s 0-0. Just don’t worry about what’s happened before, and just win the next point.”

Even in critical late-game moments, such as the fifth set of Friday’s road match against Central Catholic, the Crusaders can be heard shouting the philosophy to each other regardless of what the scoreboard reads. Their mentality paid off, as Lowell Catholic came back from a 2-1 set deficit to win a 25-14, 20-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-13 thriller.

The Lowell Catholic boys’ volleyball team views each point as a chance to build on a 0-0 score.

Senior John Nangle put the Crusaders (8-1) on his back when they needed him. The middle hitter dominated with 27 kills, including 13 in the fourth set alone. Lowell Catholic found a groove passing the ball and setting him up in the middle for kills, and Nangle capitalized.

“He went on a run that you don’t really see very often,” Connors said.

The Crusaders have stormed through most of their schedule but faced a rare deficit Friday to precede their first five-set match of the season. The Raiders (2-9) were led by Ryan McShan’s 18 kills and Michael Nguyen’s 31 assists, and applied pressure in the middle stages.

“It almost seemed like we kind of made a couple of mistakes that got us down on ourselves,” Connors said. “Once we could get back to relying on each other to pick each other up, we were going to come through, and that’s what happened in the fourth set.”

With 13 seniors, Lowell Catholic hopes its wealth of experience continues to stabilize the Crusaders should they find themselves in future close contests.

“It’s kids that have been together for so long . . . It’s finally accumulating into that senior season that they get to have, and I’m very happy with the way it’s worked out,” Connors said.

Lowell 3, Methuen 0 — Izaviah Hong (18 kills), Kython Ses (10 kills) and Tevin Lout (10 kills) propelled the fifth-ranked Raiders (9-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Alex Chau contributed 35 assists and four blocks.

Westford 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — The senior trio of Jake Aylward (16 kills), Tejas Kudzu (15 kills) and Matthew Zegowitz (10 kills) helped the fourth-ranked Grey Ghosts (3-1) defend home court against the No. 10 Warriors (5-5). Senior setter Aarush Singh dished out 37 assists.

Boys’ lacrosse

Oliver Ames 11, Milford 6 — Wyatt Fritchman racked up seven goals for the Tigers (3-6) and Noah Isleib made 11 saves to take the Hockomock win.

Rockland 17, East Bridgewater 9 — Lucas Leander (7 goals, 3 assists) and Justin Cronin (5 goals, 4 assists) were forces for the Bulldogs (7-1) in their South Shore League win against the Vikings (0-8).

Somerville 9, Revere 8 — Dillon Marujo (4 goals), Sheamus Foley (3 goals) and Nathan Doe (2 goals) powered the Highlanders (1-6) to their first win of the season. Sean Hickey made seven saves in the Greater Boston League victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Old Rochester 16, Fairhaven 7 — Maddie Wright and Kelly Quinlan each tallied seven goals for the Bulldogs (8-2) to earn the South Coast Conference victory.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 4, Central Catholic 1 — Sophomore Akarsh Janarathanan took second singles 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, and the Golden Warriors (5-1) earned the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Sandwich 0 — Zak Potter (6-0, 6-0) swept at third singles and the duo of Kert Kleeman and Otis Forrester (6-0, 6-0) swept at second doubles to highlight a Cape & Islands victory for the Vineyarders (6-0).

Wellesley 3, St. John’s Prep 2 — River Craciun rallied at second singles 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, and Stefan Herning won third singles 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to help the Raiders (6-2) edge out the Eagles for a nonleague win.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Lowell 0 — Mia Thomas (6-2, 6-2), Sonika Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1), and Eva McKone (6-0, 6-0) controlled their respective singles’ matches as the Warriors (7-0) stayed perfect with the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Hingham 5, Marshfield 0 — Katelyn Erikson won, 6-0, 6-2, at second singles, and Sanya Khadvi/Renee Martel ruled 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles to lead the Harborwomen (6-0) to a Patriot League win.

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Sandwich 0 — Cali Giglio won at first singles (6-0, 6-0), and Tessa Hammond/Andrea Morse swept first doubles (6-0, 6-0) to lead the Vineyarders (7-0) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Joe Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed.




