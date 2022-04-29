Game 21: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Next up is a three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Baltimore has lost four straight and is in last place in the division, 1½ games behind the Red Sox.

Well, as Ernie and the Automatics reminded us, the good times never last . The Sox were held to four hits Thursday and dropped the series finale at Toronto, 1-0 . They lost three of four against the Blue Jays, and have dropped seven of their last nine. They are 2-5 against the Blue Jays and 4-9 in the American League East.

Rich Hill gets the start for the Sox in Friday night’s opener. Righthander Tanner Houck will rejoin the team in Baltimore and will give the bullpen a shot in the arm.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (8-12): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 4.85 ERA)

ORIOLES (6-13): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (MLB debut)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bradish: Has not faced any Boston batters

Orioles vs. Hill: Kelvin Gutiérrez 0-3, Austin Hays 0-5, Trey Mancini 1-3, Ryan McKenna 1-1, Ryan Mountcastle 0-3, Cedric Mullins 2-5, Rougned Odor 0-4, Chris Owings 4-14, Anthony Santander 0-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have five one-run losses this season, including four in the past eight days.

Notes: Hill allowed four hits over four scoreless innings against the Rays on Sunday. He owns a 3-0 record and 2.25 ERA in 15 career games (five starts) against the Orioles. … Second baseman Trevor Story went 0-for-3 on Thursday and is hitting .224. … The Sox have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their past 10 games and could be without J.D. Martinez. The DH sat out Thursday after aggravating a left adductor ailment, but manager Alex Cora said he could return at some point this weekend. … Bradish, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the Dylan Bundy trade in December 2019, is making his major league debut. In his first three starts with Triple-A Norfolk this season, he allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out 17 batters in 15 innings.

