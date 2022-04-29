Jo Bennett in the zone for No. 4 King Philip softball in shutout of North Attleborough

Behind Bennett’s five-strikeout performance, No. 4 King Philip topped North Attleborough, 5-0, in a nonleague contest at Plainville Athletic Complex.

After tossing a two-hitter Thursday against Attleboro, Bennett followed up the gem with an equally impressive performance: the sophomore hurled another shutout, scattering four hits and walking none in a complete game win.

Jo Bennett’s facial expression never wavered throughout the contest Friday. Poised and focused, the King Philip sophomore pitcher’s demeanor didn’t change, attacking hitters and pounding the strike zone.

“She’s coming around, that midseason form settling in a little bit,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon-Comeau said. “She was great again today. She doesn’t let much get to her, which is nice.”

Bennett commanded the zone, throwing 52 of 74 pitches for strikes. Working quickly and effectively, the sophomore mixed speeds to induce weak contact and relied on a solid defensive effort behind her.

“We had really good energy, especially from the previous game that we had yesterday,” Bennett said. “My curveball was good today, the changeup too. I have a great defense behind me.”

Senior left fielder Meg Sherwood paced the offense for the Warriors (9-1), recording three RBIs. The WPI commit smacked a hard groundball past the right side of the infield, scoring freshman Liv Petrillo and junior Sarah Cullen in the third inning to break the game open. Cullen finished the contest with a double and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.

“We took advantage of every opportunity that we got today and I’m very proud of them,” Fallon-Comeau said. “Definitely pleased with how they are playing right now.”

For the Red Rocketeers (6-2), senior University of Rhode Island commit Mandi Hanewich finished 2 for 3 with a double.

Archbishop Williams 13, Braintree 12 — Alyssa Burke collected four hits, drove in five runs, belted a home run and scored five times to propel the Bishops (7-3) to the nonleague victory. Shelby Parr contributed three hits, scored a run and drove in four runs for Archbishop Williams.

Bedford 11, Weston 0 — Junior Kaylee Grace tossed a complete game gem, allowing just one hit and striking out 14 to lead the No. 14 Buccaneers (5-0) to a Dual County League Foley Division win. Coco Steele paced the offense with three RBIs.

Beverly 9, Essex Tech 1 — Jazmine Sullivan struck out nine and allowed one hit and one unearned run in the circle, and drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers (6-2) in the nonleague win. Mya Perron (two hits, four RBIs) and Nikki Erricola (two hits, run) contributed on offense for Beverly.

Burlington 18, Belmont 4 — Reece McLean went 4 for 4 and clubbed a double and a triple, helping lead the No. 12 Red Devils (10-0) to a Middlesex League win.

Dartmouth 10, Durfee 8 — Sofia Dias smacked a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning, lifting the Indians (4-5) to a Southeast Conference win. Kalisa Pomfret racked up five hits.

Dennis-Yarmouth 15, Barnstable 2 — Julia Hicks struck out four and allowed three hits over five innings, and Savannah Agoff collected three hits and drove in a run for the Dolphins (4-2) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 18, Apponequet 3 — Eliana Raposo struck out six and scattered three hits over five innings of work in the circle, and collected three hits and one RBI for the No. 10 Falcons (7-1) in the South Coast Conference contest. Haleigh Kelley (t2 hits, 4 RBIs), Sofia Brown (three-run homer) and Maddie Kelley (two-run homer) sparked the D-R offense in the win.

Everett 17, Weymouth 0 — Senior Celeste Fucillo fired five innings of one-hit ball, and freshman Ashley Sewell went 3 for 3 with a grand slam for the Crimson Tide (7-3) in the nonleague win.

Franklin 8, Needham 3 — Carly Pellegri finished 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, and a stolen base, leading the Panthers (5-4) to a nonleague win.

Haverhill 7, Pentucket 4 — Jamieson Pearl drove in three runs for the Hillies (5-4) in the nonleague win.

Hingham 16, Marshfield 4 — Bella Sullivan (four hits, five RBIs) and sophomore Jess Mulrey (five hits, four RBIs, home run) paced the offense for the Harborwomen (5-1) in the Patriot League win. Freshman Bilyana Wilkin earned the win in the circle.

Lexington 18, Melrose 11 — Devon Carey (3 for 6) clubbed a homer, knocked in five runs, and scored three, leading the Minutemen (6-4) to a Middlesex League win.

Masconomet 16, Salem 1 — Maggie Caron belted four hits and Mia Theberge tallied three doubles for Masco (7-2) in the Northeastern Conference victory. Amber Goudreau struck out 10 for Masconomet.

Methuen 9, Chelmsford 3 — Senior captain Makenna Donovan belted a three-run homer to power the scoring for the Rangers (5-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win. Freshman Colleen McNamara logged two hits in her first two varsity at-bats.

Millis 2, Norwood 0 — Junior Frankie Pizzarella belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning to lift the Mohawks (4-4) to the Tri-Valley League win. Sophomore Riley Caulfield allowed two hits and struck out six, and Abby Powers collected two hits and scored a run in the win.

Newton South 17, Lincoln-Sudbury 5 — Junior Maddie Wong (3 RBIs), sophomore Avi Kuperman (3 RBIs), and junior Sophia Hasanka each went deep for the Lions (4-2) in the Dual County League win.

North Reading 20, Ipswich 6 — Olivia Riley clubbed two home runs, pacing the Hornets (6-3) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Northeast 17, Nashoba Valley Tech 7 — Senior Tess MacHugh (4 for 5, four RBIs) and freshman Vanessa Simpson (3 for 5, three RBIs) led the Golden Knights (2-2) in the nonconference matchup. Sophomore Gianna Scoppettulo fanned nine from the circle.

Pembroke 5, Quincy 3 — Kelly McGee struck out 13 batters and Abby Graham finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, pacing the Titans (7-1) to a Patriot League win.

Plymouth North 27, Duxbury 12 — Bella Piekarski belted a homer in the top of the first inning and the 16th-ranked Eagles (8-0) kept rolling with a Patriot League win.

Reading 10, Watertown 1 — Katie Hurley notched two hits and three RBIs, leading the No. 13 Rockets (10-1) to a Middlesex League victory.

Rockport 5, Newburyport 1 — Kelsea Anderson struck out 11 and scattered five hits, and contributed two hits and an RBI for the Vikings (6-4) in the Cape Ann win. Amelia Lucas also had two hits and and RBI.

Silver Lake 10, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Jaymee Carr (three RBIs) and Caroline Peterson both went 2 for 3, and Peterson also struck out 14 from the circle for the Patriot League win.

Somerset Berkley 14, Old Rochester 2 — Sydney Dufresne belted a three-run homer and Laney Martin and Bella Nugent combined for 13 strikeouts for the Raiders (5-3) in the South Coast Conference win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 19, Cape Cod Tech 2 — Zoey Bradshaw (five hits, grand slam) and McKenzie Jepsen (two hits) each drove in five runs for the Vikings (4-4) in the Mayflower Athletic tilt. Grace McCarthy, Avery Cina and Sarah Walsh all belted solo home runs, and Jepsen recorded seven strikeouts in the victory.

Tewksbury 13, Lawrence 1 — Avery Della Piana recorded four RBIs, helping the No. 11 Redmen (9-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Triton 10, Malden Catholic 5 — Emma Penniman picked up the win for the Vikings (9-3) in the nonleague matchup.

Walpole 14, Oliver Ames 0 — Rachel Sprague recorded her 100th career victory for the No. 18 Timberwolves (8-1) in a nonleague game. Freshman Norah Broderick went 4 for 5, clubbing a grand slam to go along with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Westford 12, Boston Latin 0 — Ragini Kannan (four innings, 11 strikeouts) and Megan Strzegowski combined on a no-hitter for the top-ranked Grey Ghosts (7-0). Annabelle Arnolds homered and Sarah Kirby went 3 for 3 in the Dual County League win.

Woburn 14, Wilmington 3 — Freshman Madi Soderquist went 5 for 5 with a home run, pacing the Tanners (10-1) to a Middlesex League win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.