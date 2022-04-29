Scouting Marcus Jones, whose punt returning prowess clearly impressed the Patriots

Jones, a cornerback out of Houston, grew up in Alabama and transferred from Troy. He was projected to go in the fifth round.

The Patriots selected their first defensive player of the 2022 NFL Draft in the third round, when they took Marcus Jones at 85th overall.

The overview: Jones is the reigning Paul Hornung Award winner — given to the most versatile player in college football — and, of course, the more one can do in the league, the more likely they are to stay employed.

Jones has an electric playmaking ability. He had 10 returns for touchdowns in his college career, including six on kickoffs, three on punts and a pick-six.

The strengths: At 5″8 and 174 pounds, Jones packs a lot of playmaking ability into a smaller frame. His compact build shows plenty of time dedicated to the weight room He’s quick and fast, and shows impressive change of direction and acceleration.

The weaknesses: Jones may be viewed as almost strictly a returner in the NFL. His size limitations are obvious. Has some experience at receiver — 15 career catches — but will need time to acclimate if that’s the direction the Patriots go.

Pro comp: Amik Robertson, Las Vegas Raiders

A big-time playmaker in a little body, Jones’s ability to make the jaw-dropping play as both a cornerback and in the return game earned him a spot in the third round.

Highlight reel

Check out one of those punt returns for a touchdown here.

