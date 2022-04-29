Naomi Osaka brings positive energy into Madrid Open, cruises to first-round win

Botic van de Zandschulp upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the BMW Open semifinals in Munich. The Dutch player, who also defeated Ruud at the US Open last year, saved the only break point he faced and won 50% of his first-serve return points. Van de Zandschulp next faces Miomir Kecmanovic , who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2. Holger Rune , who upset tournament favorite Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, progressed to the semifinals by easing past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2 in their quarterfinal. The 18-year-old Dane next meets German player Oscar Otte , who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Being more positive is paying off for former No. 1 Naomi Osaka early in her clay-court season. Osaka kicked off her clay campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the first round on the Madrid Open center court on Friday. The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the French Open last year and took a break from competition after saying she “suffered long bouts of depression” and experienced “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media. She was brought to tears this year at Indian Wells by a comment from a spectator. She said ahead of the Madrid Open she was focused on not being too hard on herself. “Today, for me, it was really fun, just being able to be back on the clay and kind of not taking those moments for granted,” she said. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins won the last eight games to advance 7-5, 6-0 over Monica Puig , the Olympic gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

SOCCER

Ukraine returning to playing field against German club

Ukraine will return to the field for the first time since the Russian invasion when it plays a friendly against German club Borussia Mönchengladbach on May 11 ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier. The Ukrainian Football Association said it will assemble the team for a training camp in Slovenia. Bundesliga club Gladbach said the proceeds from the game would go to charity efforts focused on Ukraine and Ukrainians abroad and that citizens of the country would get free entry. Ukraine’s national team hasn’t played since November and had to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland from March to June 1 because of the war. The winner will face Wales on June 5 for a place at the World Cup in Qatar ... Barcelona midfielder Nico González and forward Martin Braithwaite have been sidelined because of health issues, the Spanish club said Nico fractured a toe on his left foot in practice, while Braithwaite tested positive for COVID-19. The club did not say how long they are expected to be out. The Catalan club recently also lost American defender Sergiño Dest and playmaker Pedri González because of injuries.

COLLEGES

Maryland, Michael Locksley agree to extension

Maryland football coach Michael Locksley signed a contract extension through 2026, the school announced Friday. Locksley will begin his fourth season at the helm of the Terrapins’ program this fall, and his previous agreement lasted through December 2024. Locksley’s new deal is worth $4 million in 2022 and increases by $100,000 each year, according to the terms of the contract obtained through an open records request.

UConn’s Caroline Ducharme has hip surgery

UConn women’s basketball player Caroline Ducharme has undergone surgery on her left hip and is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 preseason. The procedure repaired damage from an injury the rising sophomore suffered before arriving at UConn, the school said in a statement . Ducharme, who made the All-Big East second team as a freshman, was to begin a rehabilitation program Friday.

MISCELLANY

Exercise rider killed when thrown from horse

Exercise rider Callie Witt, 20, died Friday morning after being thrown from a 2-year-old horse at Keeneland’s training track, spokeswoman Amy Gregory confirmed to The Associated Press. On-site medical personnel immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries before Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived within 6 minutes and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department, according to a Keeneland press release. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.







