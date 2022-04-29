Follow along with Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft saw the Patriots take an offensive lineman out of Chattanooga — a decision that raised some eyebrows around the league.
But Bill Belichick didn’t think Cole Strange would be on the board much longer, which prompted New England to make the move.
Analysis: Once feared, the Patriots are now a laughingstock | Ben Volin
Entering Friday night, the Patriots hold three picks:
Second round: 54th overall
Third round: 85th overall
Third round: 94th overall
See all the picks they have left here.
Jim McBride reset the draft board for Day 2. Take a look at the best available right now.
Four more thoughts on Cole Strange — 5:55 p.m.
-When it comes to Cole Strange, two things can be true: one, the Patriots overdrafted him (we’ll never really know how long he might have lasted, to be honest, no matter how smart you think you are). And he can be a great add at a serious position of need that helps the development of a young quarterback. This can also be seen as just as much of an investment in the future of Mac Jones as the acquisition of an offensive skill position player.
-I’m also buying into the possibility that the ceiling for him is Logan Mankins, another offensive lineman who was initially viewed as a reach when he was taken at the end of the first round by the Patriots. (Go back and Google some of the post-draft thoughts on Mankins — Mel Kiper had him as a third-round prospect. How’d that end up working out?) He strikes me as a big, tough, versatile, under-the-radar type. It’s obviously way too early, but just my two cents.
-The Patriots have had a great lineage of guard play over the last 20 years, from Joe Andruzzi, Mike Compton, Damien Woody, Stephen Neal and Dan Connolly, through Mankins and Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras and the rest. In my experience, they’ve been the toughest guys on the team. There were players who were faster, stronger, quicker, maybe even smarter. But the guards have been tenacious. A little ornery. Theirs has been a lineage that never found satisfaction in bragging. It is no glamorous work, engaging in the unimaginable violence that goes on at the bottom of the pile on every play. (Neal once compared the job to getting into a car crash on every single play.) But they simply go out and did it, game after game, week after week, year after year. Needless to say, Strange has a lot to live up to.
-Jim Nagy — the executive director of the Senior Bowl and certified friend of Bill Belichick (they worked together in Cleveland) — weighed in on the choice of Strange on Thursday night, and added more on Friday.
Two things, Pats fans: 1) majority of teams we spoke w/ had second round grades on Cole Strange; 2) the dude can play. Immediate Day 1 starter at OG & eventual high-end replacement for Andrews at OC. Don’t make same mistake you made bashing Kyle Dugger pick. https://t.co/rU9t1RcZ4j— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 29, 2022
Three picks tonight for New England ... for now — 5:46 p.m.
Back for night two of the 2022 NFL Draft. To get everyone up to speed, here’s a look at where the Patriots are set to pick this evening.
2nd round: No. 54
3rd round: No. 85
3rd round: No. 94
For the record, here’s an early look at New England’s picks on Day 3.
4th round: No. 121
4th round: No. 127
5th round: No. 158
6th round: No. 183
6th round: No. 200
6th round: No. 210
7th round: No. 245
Once feared, the Patriots are now a laughingstock — 5:10 p.m.
By Ben Volin
For two decades the Patriots were the envy of the NFL. They were admired, respected, and, most importantly, feared.
Now they are, apparently, a laughingstock.
It’s all right there in a video from the Rams draft party Thursday night. Los Angeles general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay were blown away when the Patriots selected Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick.
“Oh my!” Snead said.
“How ‘bout that!” McVay responded. “And we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be at 104 maybe! Hahahahaha.”
Resetting the draft board — 5:05 p.m.
By Jim McBride
The receivers were in motion on the first day of the NFL Draft, with the consensus top six pass catchers flying off the board in the first 18 picks and two established pros being traded — A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles and Hollywood Brown from the Ravens to the Cardinals.
Fear not, however, there is still a flanker or 10 out there the Patriots can pluck with their 10 remaining selections — including three Friday (No. 54 in second round, Nos. 85 and 94 in the third) — over the next two days who can move the needle. And who knows, perhaps even Deebo Samuel, who reportedly wants out of San Francisco, could be the next big name sent on a fly pattern.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.