No acrimony in clubhouse as unvaccinated Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford return to Red Sox

“I’m just not going to talk about it,” he said, which was a variation on the same theme in which he also said, “I kept up watching the games, and that’s all I’m really going to say on it though,” and “I’m just not going to comment on it.”

BALTIMORE — Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford were back on the Red Sox roster Friday, reinstated from the restricted list after they were unable to travel with the team to Toronto. But while their roster status changed in time for the final leg of a three-city road trip that began against Tampa Bay, Houck made it clear mum was the word on whether his COVID-19 vaccination status might change, too.

After missing a start in Toronto, Houck was scheduled to get right back in the mix as a piggyback reliever to starter Rich Hill. In speaking with a small group of reporters after he had chatted with team public relations personnel, Houck declined to discuss any details about his decision.

The Sox are scheduled to return to Toronto at the end of June. Manager Alex Cora conceded the topic will come up again, then.

“We’ll see where we’re at and we’ll make adjustments if we have to make adjustments,” he said.

Cora also insisted it was not brought up by anyone in the clubhouse when the two entered the locker room Friday.

“It’s something that’s a non-topic,” he said. “We had a meeting this morning, they showed up, and it was business as usual. Nothing is going to change.”

Cora also tried to dispel the connection between his team’s pitching troubles in Toronto and the absence of Houck and Crawford.

“It wasn’t just about them, it was more stuff that came in the last few days and we had to make adjustments,” he said. “To put it on somebody that we didn’t win because of this or that, no. We didn’t make plays, we didn’t make pitches, and we got beat.”

Making moves

The returns were part of a busy transaction day. Four players are gone, starting with infielder Travis Shaw, the 32-year-old who’d been hitless in 19 at-bats across seven games including seven strikeouts.

Shaw was designated for assignment, while righthanded pitchers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber as well as outfielder Rob Refsnyder were returned to Triple A Worcester.

In their place, the Sox summoned outfielder Jaylin Davis from the WooSox (having claimed him off waivers Thursday from the Giants) and also selected Franchy Cordero. Cordero, who appeared in 48 games for the Sox last year, promptly started at first base.

“It’s a great challenge to have, and I’ve been working really hard with my infield coach in Triple A and the work I did in spring training so I feel comfortable and I feel ready to go,” the usual outfielder said. “I started my career in the infield so it’s not a big transition.”

Expect Cordero to see action against righties — he is 14 for 46 (.304) against them in Worcester this season, and has an OPS almost 150 points higher than against lefties in his MLB career. That was something Cora pointed out as helping the team’s versatility, perhaps more than Shaw could.

“He is swinging the bat well. Obviously, the decision with Travis is a tough one,” Cora said. “This is how it works right? We thought it was going to work out with Travis. It didn’t happen. Actually in his role, he didn’t have too many pinch-hitting appearances. I think this is more about Franchy than Travis. Hopefully he can continue putting good at-bats and help us win games.”

Cora called Davis “a righthanded bat that we are really intrigued with. He is a good athlete. It just gives us another guy that we can mix and match with.”

One more day

J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup again with a sore left groin muscle, but Cora termed the absence as just “one more day. He went out there and ran and he felt it a little bit, so like always, we’re thinking here 162-plus, and one day that he takes today probably we are going to see him close to 100 percent. We got the day off on Monday, so hopefully he can play Saturday, Sunday, get the day off and be able to play Tuesday” . . . Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer has not played for Single A Salem since last Saturday. A team official said that his downtime was a product of “workload management” rather than an injury, with the organization having become increasingly inclined to give minor leaguers multiple days off in an effort to prevent fatigue-driven injuries. Mayer continues to engage in a full range of non-game baseball activities . . . The Sox headed into Friday’s game a dismal 1-5 in their last 6 games and 2-7 in their last 9 after going 5-2 in their previous 7 . . . Boston is yet to win a series against a division foe, dropping all four. Their lone series win so far came taking two of three in Detroit, with the Sox splitting their four home games with Minnesota . . . Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays snapped the Sox’ 59-game streak without being shut out, going back to a 2-0 loss to the Yankees last Aug. 17.

Alex Speier of Globe Staff contributed to this report.

