Patriots address defense, select versatile cornerback Marcus Jones from Houston in third round at No. 85

With the 85th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft Friday night, New England took cornerback Marcus Jones out of Houston. The Patriots traded their other third-round selection to Carolina, in exchange for the 137th overall pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Headed into Day 3, the team has three fourth-rounders (121, 127, 137), three sixth-rounders (183, 200, 210), and a seventh-rounder (245).

After spending their first two draft picks to improve the offense, the Patriots used their next selection to address the other side of the ball.

Jones won the Paul Hornung award as the nation’s most versatile player in college football last year. He played important roles on defense and special teams, logging 47 tackles, 13 passes defensed, and 5 interceptions to go with two punts and two kickoffs returned for touchdowns. Jones’s performance earned him consensus All-America honors.

Not only do the Patriots need an instant impact cornerback following the departures of J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore, but they also have a void at punt returner because Gunner Olszewski left for Pittsburgh in free agency.

Jones seems like an obvious candidate to replace Olszewski. Last season, Jones returned 15 kicks for 510 yards (34.0 average) and 26 punts for 374 yards (14.4 average).

Defensively, Jones is undersized, listed at 5 feet 8 inches and 185 pounds. But he is twitchy, explosive, and quick. Jones played primarily in the slot at Houston, boasting strong ball-hawking instincts and athleticism.

“I would definitely describe [myself] as a competitive guy,” he said. “I definitely want to make sure my football IQ is high. That just comes with the competitive nature that I like to play by. I’m a ‘next play mentality’ type of person.”

Marcus Jones took this one all the way back for a touchdown during a September game against Grambling. Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jones transferred to Houston in 2019 after two seasons at Troy in his home state of Alabama. Jones maintained a similar role at Troy, contributing on both defense and special teams. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

Given his comfort level as a ball carrier and playmaker, there were pre-draft rumblings that some teams may want to consider deploying Jones on offense, too. Jones said he played “a lot of positions” in high school and expressed a willingness to contribute in any way that would benefit the team.

“However I can help the team, I would be down for it,” he said. “Whether coach wanted me to be on offense, I’d do that to help the team, or defense, I’d do that to help the team.”

Jones did not participate in any testing or drills at the combine, where his arm was in a sling, or at Houston’s Pro Day, because he is recovering from surgeries on both of his shoulders. Jones said the recovery is going “very well,” and he is currently engaging in conditioning workouts. He confirmed he should be ready to go by training camp.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.