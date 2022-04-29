Rams coach Sean McVay had a strange reaction when he saw the Patriots drafted Cole Strange

McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead were speaking to the media when New England’s pick was announced late Thursday evening, so the team’s live stream of the press conference captured their immediate reactions.

The Patriots’ decision to select guard Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft surprised many, including Rams coach Sean McVay .

“Oh my,” replied Snead. “UT Chattanooga to the first round.”

“How about that?” McVay continued. “How about that? And we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be available at No. 104 maybe.”

McVay then let out a hearty laugh.

Advertisement

He’s not the only one taken aback by how high Strange was drafted. While Strange is an athletic, valuable player able to contribute immediately, most mock drafts projected he would go in the second or third round. According to ESPN’s draft day predictor tool, there was a 93 percent chance that he would be available for New England’s second-round pick at No. 54 overall.

Instead, Strange became the first player out of Chattanooga to be drafted in the first round, going off the board at No. 29 overall.

“Big reach by the Patriots on my Big Board,” tweeted ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “I have Cole Strange at No. 69, and they took him at No. 29. Good player, fills a hole, but this is very high.”

Coach Bill Belichick, however, sounded confident.

“He wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Belichick said at the conclusion of the first round.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.