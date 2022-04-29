Patriots trade up this time, select speedy WR Tyquan Thornton from Baylor at No. 50

The Patriots traded up to draft Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday, giving quarterback Mac Jones another offensive weapon.

Speed is certainly one of Thornton’s strengths, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the combine. He also ran track in high school, recording personal bests of 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.07 seconds in the 200-meter.

At the combine, Thornton measured in at 6 feet 2 inches and 181 pounds. He also posted a 36½-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump, rounding out his impressive testing numbers.