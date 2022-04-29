Patriots trade up this time, select speedy WR Tyquan Thornton from Baylor at No. 50

The Patriots traded up to draft Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday, giving quarterback Mac Jones another offensive weapon.
Speed is certainly one of Thornton’s strengths, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the combine. He also ran track in high school, recording personal bests of 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.07 seconds in the 200-meter.
At the combine, Thornton measured in at 6 feet 2 inches and 181 pounds. He also posted a 36½-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump, rounding out his impressive testing numbers.
Thornton, who turns 22 in August, played four seasons at Baylor. His best year came last season, when he started all 14 games and recorded a team-high 62 receptions for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs.
Headed into Day 2, the Patriots had the 54th overall pick but they ended up packaging that selection with the 158th overall pick to move up to No. 50 and draft Thornton. The Patriots no longer have a fifth-round pick.
New England now has nine receivers: Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon, and Malcolm Perry.
WOW. JUST WOW.@BUFootball WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/WvR8FfKv6M
