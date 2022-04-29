Plenty of trades, the end of the Big 12 drought, but no quarterbacks early on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The round began Friday with Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall going to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay, under new coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night. Bowles’ background is on defense, so Hall seems a natural choice. He goes 6 feet 6 inches, 275 pounds and is known for his relentlessness. He comes off elbow surgery and missed the Senior Bowl.

Quarterbacks in the second round Friday? Not yet — the first time since 2000 only one QB, Kenny Pickett of Pitt to the Steelers, went in the top 40 picks.

Both players of the year from the Big 12, a standout receiver from an FCS powerhouse, and more trades marked yet another dizzy and busy round at the NFL Draft.

Green Bay began another bevy of trades by moving up to the second spot to at last help Aaron Rodgers with a highly drafted rookie receiver. Rodgers famously has sought more input into Green Bay’s drafts, and the Packers didn’t select a wideout in the first round with their two picks because the top prospects were gone. But they used the second slot in the second round to grab North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, who averaged 20.4 yards per reception in his career. The Packers drafted his father, former Howard defensive back Tim Watson, in 1993.

Yes, Watson comes from a FCS school, but the Bison are as close to FBS as you can get, perennial championship contenders on their level, winning nine of the past 11 national titles. It’s the fourth consecutive year a North Dakota State player has been drafted.

The Packers traded their All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, to Las Vegas this offseason.

Ten teams didn’t select on Thursday, when the Jets got three players. On Friday, they made another deal, with the other New York team. Getting the fourth position in the round from the Giants, the Jets not only took the first running back, two-time All-American Breece Hall of Iowa State, but the first player from the Big 12, the only Power 5 conference blanked on the opening night.

Hall was the top offensive performer in the Big 12 last season, and one spot later, the defensive player of the year, safety Jalen Pitre, went to Houston.

Kyler Gordon, one of four invitees not chosen on Thursday, got his time onstage when the Washington cornerback went to Chicago at No. 39 — the Bears’ first selection of the draft.

The Falcons traded up in the second round to address one of their biggest needs by selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons finished last in the NFL with 18 sacks in 2021 — 11 fewer than any other team. Placing a priority on boosting their pass rush, the Falcons acquired the No. 38 overall pick from the Giants, who obtained the No. 43 selection in the second round and a fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall).

Chiefs eyeing new home

The Chiefs are actively considering the future of Arrowhead Stadium, pushing ahead with planning far earlier than expected following the Kansas City Royals’ decision to investigate a new downtown ballpark.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said the Chiefs, who have shared the Truman Sports Complex with the Royals since the early 1970s, would help the Major League Baseball team evaluate what is best for them. But the Chiefs also have to plan for the future of their own stadium, which will celebrate its opening 50 years ago during the upcoming season.

“I know there’s been a lot of discussion about it over the last several months, and maybe even going back almost a year, to when the Royals announced they were thinking about different opportunities,” Hunt said. “For us, the schedule is probably a little bit ahead of where it would naturally be because of the Royals wanting to be proactive.”

The Chiefs and Royals are tied to their stadium leases through the 2030-31 seasons after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax to pay for upgrades more than a decade ago. But given the lead time required for planning, financing and building, both teams realistically must decide on their futures in the next two or three years.

There are also political considerations at play.

Legislators in Kansas are close to approving a measure to authorize sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from the effort to lure the Chiefs across the state line. The idea would be to present a financial package that makes the move attractive to an area by Kansas Speedway, which is also close to the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

Hunt said that the Chiefs support the gambling legislation in Kansas, as well as similar legislation in Missouri, though efforts to authorize sports betting there have continually hit roadblocks and eventual approval remains in question.

“We know legal sports betting has been going on for a long time,” Hunt said, “and so we think it’s really best that it comes out into the light, you know, where it can be regulated in an appropriate way.”

Raiders decline options on 2019 top picks

The Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster. General manager Dave Ziegler announced that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023. The options were worth $11.5 million for Ferrell, and about $8 million each for Jacobs and Abram. ”We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward,” Ziegler said in a statement. The 2019 class was supposed to lay the foundation for a rebuilding project for the Raiders after the team acquired extra first-round picks by trading away star edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper the previous year. While then-coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock found two gems late in that draft in edge rusher Maxx Crosby and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, the first round was mostly a flop . . . The Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns’s contract, keeping him with the team at least through the 2023 season. That means Burns is guaranteed to make $16 million in the 2023 season. However, the Panthers have said they’re hopeful to sign the 24-year-old Burns to a long-term contract before his current deal is up. The 16th pick in the 2019 draft, Burns has 25½ sacks in his first three seasons. Only Julius Peppers (30) had more sacks in his first three seasons in Carolina.