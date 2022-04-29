Red Sox break homer drought, hold off Orioles to begin weekend series

The ‘piggyback’ tandem, as manager Alex Cora had called the two pitchers he’d planned to use as a sort of combined starter, held the Orioles in check long enough for the slumbering offense to do just enough to get back in the win column.

Rich Hill’s impressive start proved as valuable as the two-run homer Christian Arroyo hit in the second inning, and as important as the two-out, bases-loaded strikeout Tanner Houck got in the seventh. Hill was perfect through four-plus innings, but after giving up a leadoff single to open the fifth, was replaced by Houck.

BALTIMORE — With one big home run at the plate and one huge strikeout from the mound, the Red Sox opened their series in Baltimore with a win Friday night, hanging on across a nervous ninth inning to beat the Orioles, 3-1.

With the way this long road stint had gone so far, the Sox needed a pick-me-up in the worst way Friday. They were 2-5 on a trip that began in Tampa and then went to Toronto, and overall, had lost seven of their last nine. They hadn’t hit a home run since Rafael Devers went yard on April 22, a six-game drought that, had it gone seven, would have matched an ignominious feat last done in 1999.

As much as Alex Cora spun the hitting woes as not being as bad as the numbers show, believing it “just a matter of getting back to basics, swinging at strikes and don’t chase hits,” he couldn’t stop from letting out a sigh and a laugh over the home run skid, knowing it had to end soon.

“Hopefully,” he said before the game. “We do have a lot of doubles right? That’s something we always do. We’ll get there.”

It seems Cora, like so many of his baseball brethren, knows that the Orioles are often a cure for what ails you.

With one on and one out in the second inning, Arroyo’s blast to left-center scored Kiké Hernández and gave the Sox a 2-0 lead. Boston added a third run when Jackie Bradley Jr. reached on an infield hit — the ball actually hit the first-base bag, prompting the official scorer to call it a “base hit, literally” — and came around to score when Christian Vázquez’s liner to right field got under the glove of Trey Mancini.

The home run was just what the Sox needed.

“I was joking with Xander [Bogaerts] the other day, ‘If they keep shifting you, you’ll just win a batting title, right?’ And he was like, ‘No, I’ll win the batting title and I’ll hit homers too,’ ” Cora said. “The weather is going to get better. I think guys are falling into place as far as timing, and I think overall in the league, the ball is going to start flying again and the whole topic is going to be in the past.”

The support was more than the tandem of starting pitcher Rich Hill and Tanner Houck needed. The Sox couldn’t have asked for more from Hill, who breezed through four innings (50 pitches, 35 strikes) and didn’t allow a baserunner, striking out four.

He got one nifty defensive assist from, who else, Bradley in the first inning when JBJ sprinted in from deep right to cradle Mancini’s fly ball in his cupped hands.

After giving up a single leading off the fifth just over the head of Bogaerts, Hill was pulled in favor of Houck, who returned to the roster after being put on the restricted list for the trip to Toronto. Houck, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, was eager to get back on the mound after missing what would have been a scheduled start against the Jays.

For Cora, that meant using him in the tandem role often played by Garrett Whitlock, who took Houck’s spot in the rotation in Canada.

“I did the bullpen thing for a while in the minor leagues which is what I think prepared me for this, and I’ve been a starter my whole life so I think I’ve learned to be able to handle both with relative ease and go back and forth with them,” Houck said.

Houck wasn’t his sharpest, walking three in his three innings, but worked around the damage. Trevor Story, Bogaerts, and callup Franchy Cordero turned a double play in the fifth after Ramon Urias greeted Houck with a single. And when Baltimore loaded the bases with two out in the seventh on a leadoff Ryan Mountcastle single and two more walks, Houck bore down and fanned Rougned Odor with three straight sliders, the last a called strike three on the outside corner.

Cora also found himself needed a different, less planned ninth-inning tandem, replacing Hansel Robles after two hits — Mountcastle led off with a 423-foot home run over the new deeper, higher left-field wall in Baltimore to make it 3-1 — and two outs and relying on Matt Strahm to get the final out. After a walk, he got it, striking out Chris Owings and letting the Red Sox breathe a collective sigh of relief.

