Red Sox expected to replace Travis Shaw on roster with Franchy Cordero

Shaw, who signed a minor league deal with the Sox in mid-March, made the Opening Day roster but struggled in a part-time role, going 0-for-19 with seven strikeouts. He’d been serving as a lefthanded complement to Bobby Dalbec at first base. But with the duo combining for a .119/.167/.190 line, the Sox opted to change their mix.

The Red Sox designated first baseman Travis Shaw for assignment on Friday, and are expected to call up Franchy Cordero to take his place on the roster.

Cordero is hitting .296/.378/.535 with three homers in 19 games this year for Triple-A Worcester, including a .304/.411/.587 line against righthanded pitchers. While Cordero has played mostly outfield this year with the WooSox, he’d started the last two games at first base, evidently in preparation for a call-up. Cordero was traveling to Baltimore to join the Red Sox on Friday.

While second-ranked Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is in Triple-A Worcester, the team wants to give him more time to develop before his big league debut. The 22-year-old is hitting .225/.364/.437 with four homers, and he’s struggled to an 0-for-13 run with seven strikeouts in his last four games. With just 29 games of Triple-A experience, the Sox expect to give him more time in the top minor league level before he might be a consideration for a big league summons.

