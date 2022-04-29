Resetting the Day 2 draft board for the pick-laden Patriots: Could a receiver be in play?

Fear not, however, there is still a flanker or 10 out there the Patriots can pluck with their 10 remaining selections — including three Friday (No. 54 in second round, Nos. 85 and 94 in the third) — over the next two days who can move the needle. And who knows, perhaps even Deebo Samuel, who reportedly wants out of San Francisco, could be the next big name sent on a fly pattern.

The receivers were in motion on the first day of the NFL Draft, with the consensus top six pass catchers flying off the board in the first 18 picks and two established pros being traded — A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles and Hollywood Brown from the Ravens to the Cardinals.

Advertisement

Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan) John Metchie III (Alabama), George Pickens (Georgia), and Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama) are just a handful of guys with good hands who could land in New England.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Watson is a big target (6 feet 4 inches, 208 pounds) with fluid moves and deceptive acceleration. Watson answered questions about whether he can play with the big boys (his entire career was against FCS teams) by standing out during Senior Bowl week. Moore (5-10, 195) is the best slot prospect in this draft because of his short-area burst and reliable hands.

Metchie is recovering nicely from an ACL tear and has a past with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. ‘Nuff said. Pickens recovered from a knee injury to run a 4.47 at the NFL Combine. He’s also clutch — more than 70 percent of his 90 career catches resulted in a first down or touchdown. Tolbert has excellent speed and tracking skills and caught 178 passes for 3,140 yards.

Linebacker is another area of need for the Patriots and with only two leaving the board Thursday, there are plenty of quality players remaining who fit the team’s needs.

Advertisement

A pair of Georgia guys, Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall, as well as Wyoming’s Chad Muma, Montana State’s Troy Andersen, and Alabama’s Christian Harris are well-rounded players who could add an infusion of speed that was lacking down the stretch in 2021.

Dean was a unanimous All-American who flashed the kind of instincts and closing speed that gives offensive coordinators nightmares. Tindall is a heat-seeking missile.

Muma broke out in 2021 with 142 tackles using a nifty blend of presnap recognition and acceleration. He’s a wrap up tackler. Andersen is a wonderful athlete who also played quarterback and running back in college. Just plug him in anywhere. Harris is a no-brainer. He collected 221 tackles, including 27 for losses, for one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

Chad Muma led Wyoming in tackles last season with 72. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Finding a swing tackle who might eventually become a starter — Isaiah Wynn is in a contract year — is also a target and there are a few who make sense as Day 2 selections.

Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), and Abraham Lucas (Washington State) all have starter traits.

Raimann (6-6, 303 pounds) is incredibly light on his feet for a man his size. He backpedals fluidly and can engulf edge rushers. Faalele (6-8, 384 pounds) is big (he can eclipse the sun and defenders) and powerful (his initial punch can leave opponents breathless). Lucas is a durable lumberjack, having amassed 42 starts and more than 3,000 snaps at right tackle.

Advertisement

Patriots coach Bill Belichick also could do some more wheeling and dealing before the weekend is out, but he hinted they’ll have their board ready no matter the situation.

“We’ll restack our board just like we did a few hours ago going into the first round,’’ Belichick said early Friday morning. “We’ll take a look at the projected draft order and so forth and who’s around us . . . We have a number of picks, so we probably have some flexibility with what we could do over the next two days, different than what we had a few hours ago going into the draft and try to see what our options are. I’m sure we’ll hear from other teams or have some type of communication with other teams, and maybe that factors into what we do or maybe it doesn’t. We’ll have to wait and see what that is and how it presents itself.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.