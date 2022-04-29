‘Such an incredible opportunity’ for Thomas Shurtleff, Medfield baseball in victory over Hopkinton at Fenway Park

Shurtleff’s three-hit masterpiece gave fourth-ranked Medfield its eighth straight win, 2-0, over Hopkinton and sole possession of first place in the Tri-Valley League.

“I’m going to tell my grandkids about this game,” the University of Pennsylvania-bound righthander said. “It’s that type of game. I’m just so, so grateful.”

No matter where baseball takes him, Medfield senior Thomas Shurtleff will always remember his complete game shutout at Fenway Park.

But the TVL rivalry took a backseat to wide-eyed wonderment on Friday afternoon. The game, which was free to attend while the Red Sox are in Baltimore, was arranged by the parent of a Medfield player and raised money for the Jimmy Fund and the Red Sox Foundation.

“It was just fun,” Medfield coach Dave Worthley said. “It’s always fun for the kids to play and sit and walk on the same field their idols have played on.”

Toeing the rubber where Hall of Famers from Pedro Martinez to Babe Ruth once stood, Shurtleff was in control from the national anthem, cruising through the first two innings on just 14 pitches, 12 of which were strikes.

“The game plan was to get ahead early, throw strikes and try to attack guys,” he said.

He improved to 2-0 by striking out six and threw 95 pitches, 65 for strikes. He walked three and hit one batter.

“We asked him to fill up the strike zone and he did just that,” Worthley said. “He didn’t try to strike everybody out, he just hit the corners and got weak contact. Exactly what we needed today was exactly what he gave us.”

Hopkinton's Scottie Pagliuca gets ready to tag Medfield's Sean Watts on a slide into second base. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Shurtleff also produced the day’s biggest hit, a two-strike, two-out RBI double down the third-base line in the seventh that allowed Medfield (8-1, 5-1 TVL) to empty its bench in the seventh.

“Seemed like I didn’t really have an approach until two strikes, right?” laughed Shurtleff, who was the only player to collect multiple hits in the game. “At that point I had to really see it out of the hand. It’s easy, seeing the big Green Monster, to get too big. I made the adjustment to just make contact.”

Medfield’s first run came in the fourth inning when Matt Donahue reached on a two-base error, then scored on an another error. The Hillers (5-4, 5-2) finished with three errors.

Hopkinton’s best scoring chance came in the third. The Hillers loaded the bases on a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch, but Shurtleff induced a foul pop up to third to escape the jam.

“It was great,” said Hopkinton coach Steve Simoes despite his team’s second loss in its last three games. “It was awesome. Our No. 1 goal was to get our entire roster in the game and we did that.”

After the game both teams took pictures with family on the field, basking in their field-level view of the storied ballpark. While players didn’t get to use the locker rooms, the indoor batting cages were available. Hopkinton second baseman Scotti Pagliuca had the dubious honor of shattering a small LED scoreboard on the third-base side of the stadium with a fly ball. Pitchers warmed up on the warning track in the triangle, almost daring a hitter to try to blast one 420 feet. The loudspeakers even blasted “Sweet Caroline” before the seventh inning.

“This was such an incredible opportunity,” Shurtleff said. “Growing up in New England, this is what you dream about. This is what you think about going to sleep at night. I’m just so amazed at this place.”

Hopkinton players gathered on the mound at historic Fenway Park during their game against Medfield. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Medfield's Jack Goodman fires the ball to first base. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Burlington 6, Belmont 5 — Freshman Nolan Berkley came on relief in for the seventh inning, and pitched through the 12th, striking out four, as the Red Devils (5-5) won the Middlesex League marathon.

Case 4, Fairhaven 1 — Colby Smith struck out four and allowed six hits in a complete game South Coast Conference victory for the Cardinals (8-1).

Danvers 6, Gloucester 2 — Mike Moroney (11 strikeouts) allowed five hits in a complete game and also drove in two runs for the Falcons (6-4) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Dedham 7, Holliston 2 — Julio Gonzalez (2 for 4) drove in two runs and scored twice, and John Doyle (3 strikeouts, 3 walks) allowed seven hits in a Tri-Valley League win for the Marauders (7-2).

Hingham 9, Marshfield 4 — Tadd Cavanaugh (3 hits) drove in four runs, and Jonathan St. Ange (2 hits) scored four to propel the Harbormen (4-3) to a Patriot League victory.

Lexington 9, Melrose 8 — John Reamer was down to his last strike when he delivered a two-run walkoff single for the Minutemen (6-5), who erased an 8-1 deficit for the Middlesex League win.

Methuen 4, Dracut 3 — Jason Silverio and Andon Zannini drove in the tying and go-ahead runs for the Rangers (2-6) in the Merrimack Valley Conference triumph.

Monomoy 10, Sturgis East 0 — Declan Dyer struck out seven and allowed two hits across five innings, and John Michael Castro (1 for 3) drove in three runs to lead the Sharks (5-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Needham 12, Latin Academy 0 — Ryan Torrisi (6 strikeouts, walk) allowed just one hit across four innings, and Max Kasper (2 for 2, 2 runs scored) legged out two triples and drove in a run to lead the Rockets (4-4) to a nonleague victory.

Peabody 3, Salem 1 — Cam Connolly struck out eight, and Brendan Smith hit a home run to lift the Tanners (6-4) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Plymouth South 2, Hanover 1 — Senior Naythen Ruehs earned the win with 10 strikeouts in six innings for the Panthers (3-3). Seniors Tommy Sullivan and Jack Obert each drove in a run in the Patriot League Fisher Division matchup.

Southeastern 5, Tri-County 1 — Jared Graca pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts, and Anthony Musto smacked three hits with an RBI to push the Hawks (4-3) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

St. John Paul II 9, Sturgis West 2 — Matt Garrett went 3 for 4, driving in three, and Mike Van Neste and Tim Adams each recorded a pair of hits and RBIs for the Lions (4-5) in the Cape & Islands matchup. Tyler Ross allowed one run on one hit through six innings, striking out nine.

