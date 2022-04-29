Scouting Tyquan Thornton, the speedy receiver out of Baylor the Patriots traded up to select

New England traded up from 54 — and dealt away their 158th (fifth round) pick — to get Thornton.

The Patriots selected Tyquan Thornton, a receiver out of Baylor, with the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein sees:

The overview: Zierlein says there’s “a lot to like about Thornton’s game,” specifically shouting out the Baylor receiver’s instincts and ability to create separation.

Zierlein calls Thornton a “vertical threat with the speed and poise to win deep.” He thought Thornton was more likely a pick on Day 3 than on Day 2.

The strengths: Zierlein says Thornton’s speed “sets up easy slants and hitch throws” and despite being just 181 pounds, he’s “tougher than his frame might have you believe.” He’s got quick feet for a taller receiver — Thornton is 6′2″ — with “sticky hands” and a great catch radius. Look for his footwork along boundaries.

The weaknesses: Zierlein says Thornton is “bone thin and likely to stay that way.” And he struggles in strong press coverage because of it. He has smaller hands and could struggle to stick with the play after contact.

Highlight reel

OK, firstly: This guy is really fast. Just check out his 4.28 40 at the combine — the fastest time this year.

You can check out his speed during a game right here:

