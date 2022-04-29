Wellesley native and cancer survivor announces Patriots’ second draft pick

On Friday night, leukemia survivor Ben Lepper lived out his “Make-A-Wish” dream: He announced a draft pick for the Patriots.
The Wellesley native took the stage in Las Vegas and proclaimed — in a booming voice fit for any NFL announcer — that the Pats had chosen Tyquan Thornton as their second pick.
“The Kansas City Chiefs have traded the 50th pick to the New England Patriots,” Lepper said, clad in a Patriots jersey. “With the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the six-time Super Bowl champions — New England Patriots — select Tyquan Thornton. Wide receiver. Baylor.”
Advertisement
On World Wish Day, @MakeAWish recipient Ben Lepper got to announce his favorite team's pick.— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
He crushed it. ❤️🙏@Patriots | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Y9IKb9fgfi
Lepper, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March of 2021, learned that he would be presenting during a tour of Gillette Stadium in early April, where he also had a video call with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Robert Kraft himself gifted Lepper a jersey and asked him to announce the second pick.
In a statement Friday, Lepper said, “The draft to me is more than just an event. It’s hope for a new season. The time surrounding it, the mock drafts, the shows, the conversations around prospects — I love that so much. When I started to connect that the first time it was in the hospital, the draft was on. When COVID happened, the draft was on. The draft is a constant at this point, and it’s a constant good thing that happens. It’s the constant thing that I enjoy. I want to be part of that.”
On a visit to @GilletteStadium today with @MakeAWishMassRI, Ben Lepper was presented with a very important question from Robert Kraft...— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 6, 2022
Will you announce a Patriots pick at the 2022 #NFLDraft? pic.twitter.com/i47sHgZLJH
And it seems that many Patriots fan on Twitter became fans of Lepper, too.
Give him an announcer job. Kid has a great voice.— We Have a Ring 🦅 (@TheDanPrice) April 30, 2022
Best announcement of the draft tbf— david (@davidTdonlan) April 30, 2022
BEN LEPPER FROM WELLESLEY CAN PLAY FOR MY TEAM ANY DAY.— Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) April 30, 2022
Hoping we have some good luck on our side with that stud Ben Lepper announcing the pick. Kid was hyped— Joey Gabagool (@JoeyGabagoool) April 30, 2022
This guy was BORN to announce NFL Draft picks! https://t.co/7cmREVV0mP— Conor (@conorelwell12) April 30, 2022
#wickedawesome https://t.co/pti8LgYeXB— tristam (@mackayfam5) April 30, 2022
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.