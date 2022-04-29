Wellesley native and cancer survivor announces Patriots’ second draft pick

“The Kansas City Chiefs have traded the 50th pick to the New England Patriots,” Lepper said, clad in a Patriots jersey. “With the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the six-time Super Bowl champions — New England Patriots — select Tyquan Thornton. Wide receiver. Baylor.”

The Wellesley native took the stage in Las Vegas and proclaimed — in a booming voice fit for any NFL announcer — that the Pats had chosen Tyquan Thornton as their second pick.

Lepper, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March of 2021, learned that he would be presenting during a tour of Gillette Stadium in early April, where he also had a video call with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Robert Kraft himself gifted Lepper a jersey and asked him to announce the second pick.

In a statement Friday, Lepper said, “The draft to me is more than just an event. It’s hope for a new season. The time surrounding it, the mock drafts, the shows, the conversations around prospects — I love that so much. When I started to connect that the first time it was in the hospital, the draft was on. When COVID happened, the draft was on. The draft is a constant at this point, and it’s a constant good thing that happens. It’s the constant thing that I enjoy. I want to be part of that.”

And it seems that many Patriots fan on Twitter became fans of Lepper, too.

