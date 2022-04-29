With Bruins’ top players given the night off, reinforcements from Providence get some ice time

Cassidy also treated his entire second line — Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, and David Pastrnak — to a night off, which allowed Chris Wagner, Oskar Steen, and Jack Studnicka a few shifts wearing varsity sweaters.

Up front, coach Bruce Cassidy suited up Jake DeBrusk as the lone member of the top six forwards. DeBrusk’s linemates‚ Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (hat trick in Thursday’s 5-0 whitewash of the Sabres), both were home in the Boston ‘burbs for the 7:08 pm faceoff.

Appearing content to finish with the first wildcard spot in the East, the Bruins Friday night gave all their top-drawer forwards and defensemen the night off for their tilt in Toronto, the final game of the 82-game regular-season slate.

In back, No. 1 partners Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm also were among those granted hall passes. Matt Grzelcyk, hindered of late by a niggling injury, joined his fellow blueliners for an evening’s rest.

The three scratches on defense were replaced with Jack Ahcan, Mike Reilly, and Josh Brown.

Headed into the night, the Bruins had a chance to move up a peg in the East. A win or possibly even an overtime loss gave them the prospect of possibly surpassing Tampa for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division standings (pending Tampa’s outcome on Long Island).

Prior to puck drop, by virtue of their wildcard standing, the Bruins were staring at a first-round matchup with the Hurricanes, opening the best-of-seven matchup in Raleigh on Monday or Tuesday. A move into the No. 3 hole would have lined them up to face the Leafs in Round 1, opening in Toronto on Monday or Tuesday.

The Bruins broke from their travel routine, their flight from Hanscom Field in Bedford not departing until early afternoon on Friday, after players originally reported for takeoff soon after wrapping up the win over Buffalo on Causeway St.

“We were on the tarmac last night, and unfortunately the aircraft couldn’t take off,” Cassidy explained during his media Zoom session shortly after 4:30 p.m. “We went home, tried it again today, and here we are, we made it.”

Some 20 years ago, the Bruins had a rash of flights delayed or postponed due to mechanical issues when working with a charter company named “Time.”

One media wag, in those days a regular member of the traveling party, nicknamed it the “Sometimes Time Doesn’t Fly” charter company.

According to Cassidy, most of Friday’s callups from AHL Providence, which included Wagner, Ahcan, Steen, and Studnicka, will be pointed back to Providence on Saturday to join the Providence Bruins for the Calder Cup playoffs.

“We won’t keep a large group,” said Cassidy, asked what he envisions as the size of the playoff roster. “Simply because I think it’s more beneficial for them to be in live action and playing and getting their reps — getting into a playoff mode in case we need them. And also for their own benefit going forward. I mean, it’s playoff hockey. No matter what league you’re in, it’s meaningful games.”

Playing Thursday night in his 72nd game of the season, Pastrnak potted his 40th goal and finished as the club’s leading goal-scorer … Marchand, 32-48 — 80, finished as the club’s points leader for the fifth time in the last six seasons … Jeremy Swayman drew the start in net vs. the Leafs, with Cassidy yet to name his Game 1 starter for the playoffs. But Linus Ullmark backed the 5-0 win over the Leafs and has been the hotter tender of the two for much of April, pointing toward the Swedish stopper for the opener. Cassidy has said for the last 4-6 weeks that he could choose to rotate his two goalies in the playoffs, a departure from the league-wide norm for the last 20 years or more … The Bruins entered the evening with four consecutive wins. They held a lead at the 40:00 mark in all four games, equaling a season-high dating back to Jan. 8-13. In the four recent wins, they tallied an impressive margin in lead time: 157:12 vs. 8:18, approximately a 19:1 ratio.

