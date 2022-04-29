Shots for kids could be ready by June

Moderna requested emergency use authorization for its vaccine on Thursday, and Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, are expected to request authorization for their vaccines in coming weeks. Both have started submitting data to the agency.

The FDA said it intends to convene meetings with its outside advisers on June 8, 21, and 22 to consider emergency use authorizations for vaccines. Officials will decide closer to the meeting dates when the shots for young children will be considered, with that decision contingent on the status of the FDA reviews.

WASHINGTON — A top Food and Drug Administration official pledged Friday not to delay the rollout of coronavirus vaccines for the youngest children and said at least one of the two shots under review could become available as soon as June.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an interview that the agency would not delay either vaccine to wait for the other. The vaccines’ applications, he said, would be considered as soon as they are ready.

‘’We are not going to delay things unnecessarily here,’’ Marks said. ‘’This whole concept of delaying is not something we will be doing.’’

Marks was reacting, in part, to a recent story in Politico that said the FDA might hold off clearing the two-dose Moderna shot so that it could review that product alongside the three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Marks said that if both vaccines are ready within a week of each other, he might take them to the agency’s advisers on successive days. But if the time between the applications is longer, he would not try to send them to the committee at the same time.

He also said that if the companies’ data hold up to scrutiny on safety, efficacy, and quality, ‘’We would anticipate June authorizations for one or more of the pediatric vaccinations.’’

The FDA has come under enormous pressure to move quickly — or, at minimum, explain its plans — on pediatric vaccines.

Parents, pediatricians, and politicians have expressed rising frustration that children younger than 5 remain ineligible for the shots, long after other Americans have received vaccinations and in many cases boosters. Many people have sworn off masks and other protections and are attempting to revert to a pre-pandemic lifestyle, increasing concerns for unprotected children. (Washington Post)

Number of vaccinated dying of COVID on rise

Unvaccinated people accounted for the overwhelming majority of deaths in the United States throughout much of the coronavirus pandemic. But that has changed in recent months, according to a Washington Post analysis of state and federal data.

The pandemic’s toll is no longer falling almost exclusively on those who chose not to get shots, with vaccine protection waning over time and the elderly and immunocompromised — who are at greatest risk of succumbing to covid-19, even if vaccinated — having a harder time dodging increasingly contagious strains.

The vaccinated made up 42 percent of fatalities in January and February during the highly contagious omicron variant’s surge, compared with 23 percent of the dead in September, the peak of the delta wave, according to nationwide data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The Post. The data is based on the date of infection and limited to a sampling of cases in which vaccination status was known.

As a group, the unvaccinated remain far more vulnerable to the worst consequences of infection — and are far more likely to die — than people who are vaccinated, and they are especially more at risk than people who have received a booster shot.

“It’s still absolutely more dangerous to be unvaccinated than vaccinated,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California at Irvine who studies covid-19 mortality. “A pandemic of — and by — the unvaccinated is not correct. People still need to take care in terms of prevention and action if they became symptomatic.”

A key explanation for the rise in deaths among the vaccinated is that covid-19 fatalities are again concentrated among the elderly.

Nearly two-thirds of the people who died during the omicron surge were 75 and older, according to a Post analysis, compared with a third during the delta wave. Seniors are overwhelmingly immunized, but vaccines are less effective and their potency wanes over time in older age groups.

Experts say they are not surprised that vaccinated seniors are making up a greater share of the dead, even as vaccine holdouts died far more often than the vaccinated during the omicron surge, according to the CDC. As more people are infected with the virus, the more people it will kill, including a greater number who are vaccinated but among the most vulnerable. (Washington Post)

San Francisco restores masks on some transit

Masks will again be required on Bay Area Rapid Transit, making the largest transit system in the San Francisco area the only one currently enforcing a masking requirement.

In a meeting on Thursday, the agency’s board of directors approved a temporary amendment to the Bay Area district’s code of conduct that requires riders to wear masks in the system, with limited exceptions. The decision will be effective until July 18, and could be extended by the board.

In more than an hour of call-in testimony from the community, officials said, there was extensive support for a mandate to protect transit-dependent communities, people with underlying health conditions, and children under 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

For the most part, riders in the Bay Area have not been resistant to mask wearing. “Most people who don’t have a mask on simply take the free mask provided by police and put it on,” said Alicia Trost, a spokeswoman for the transit system. The agency said on Twitter that “free masks are available at station agent booths and from all safety staff for those who need one.”

Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at University of California, Berkeley, said he was “absolutely delighted” with the decision, as an infectious disease specialist and a professor of public health — and as a grandfather. He said his teenage granddaughter uses the transit system to get to and from her high school in San Francisco, 40 minutes each way.

The reinstatement came 10 days after a federal judge in Florida struck down a nationwide mask requirement for public transit systems and airlines, leaving those entities to set their own rules. The Justice Department is appealing the Florida ruling. Like other transit agencies in the Bay Area, BART’s previous mandate had been based on the federal directive. (New York Times)

Berlin plans to go ahead with Oktoberfest

BERLIN — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 — Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics. (AP)