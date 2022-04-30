Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Bristol County: Two harlequin ducks and three least terns at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, a white-eyed vireo at Demarest Lloyd State Park in South Dartmouth, two Caspian terns in Assonet, and a great crested flycatcher in Norton.

Late April is the time unusual birds begin to arrive in the state. These birds migrate northward from the South and Southwest. Some of these latest arrivals include a Barrow’s goldeneye, Caspian terns, a “Eurasian” green-winged teal, a snow owl, white-crowned sparrows, sandhill cranes, and a short-billed dowitcher.

Plymouth County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at Minot in Scituate, four American bitterns, three sandhill cranes, and seven soras at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, three Caspian terns in Carver, two at Musquashicut Pond in North Scituate, and one in Manomet, an eastern wood-pewee in Plymouth, a white-eyed vireo at Manomet Bird Observatory, a blue grosbeak at Third Cliff in Scituate, and a painted bunting at Ocean Bluff in Marshfield.

Norfolk County: Four blue-winged teals and a caspian tern at Squantum, a black vulture at Cohasset, and Louisiana waterthrushes in Canton and Foxborough.

Suffolk County: Twenty-three common mergansers at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, a white ibis at the Christian Herter Community Garden in Boston, a white-eyed vireo at Franklin Park, three lingering white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Essex County: A “Eurasian” green-winged teal and a caspian tern at Plum Island, seven harlequin ducks in Rockport, a lingering eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a probable hybrid Snowy Egret x Tricolored Heron in the salt pannes along Route 1A in Rowley where a white-faced ibiswas also seen in the same area, and a white-eyed vireo at the Marblehead Neck Sanctuary in Marblehead.

Middlesex County: A white ibis at Halcyon Lake at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, 12 glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a caspian tern at Forest Grove in Waltham, a Northern goshawk near Danehy Park in Cambridge, and a snowy owl in Lowell.

Worcester County: A stilt sandpiper at Wickaboag Lake in West Brookfield, a sora in Gardner, black vultures in Milford and West Brookfield, and ruby-throated hummingbirds in Rutland, Sterling, and Hardwick.

Berkshire County: A sandhill crane in Pittsfield, an eastern wood-pewee in Sheffield, a wood thrush in Lenox, and two late American tree sparrows in Pittsfield.

Franklin County: A cattle egret at the Massachusetts Extension Station in Deerfield and 24 ring-necked ducks in Orange.

Hampshire County: A sandhill crane at gate 8 at Quabbin in Pelham, an American bittern in Belchertown, a cattle egret on Maple Street in Hadley, a dunlin in Amherst, and a Lincoln’s sparrow in Easthampton.

Hampden County: Several upland sandpipers at Westover Air Base in Ludlow, two chimney swifts at the Sebbins Refuge in Southwick, and an indigo bunting in Southwick.

Martha’s Vineyard: Ten harlequin ducks at Squibnocket, a short-billed dowitcher at Norton Point, a black skimmer at Sarson’s Island in Vineyard Haven, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Tisbury.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.













Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.