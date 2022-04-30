Demonstrators at Moderna’s Cambridge headquarters demand company ‘stop hoarding vaccine science’

Moderna sold 807 million doses for a total of $17.7 billion last year, and reported it made more than $12 billion in profits, according to an earnings call in February. The company has also said it expects strong demand for its vaccine in 2022 .

Protesters want Moderna to “stop hoarding vaccine science [and] put people over profit,” according to a statement. They called on Moderna to license its technology to manufacturers in the Global South.

A group of demonstrators protesting outside Moderna’s Cambridge headquarters on Saturday demanded that the company license its mRNA vaccine technology to help add to the world’s supply of COVID-19 shots.

Ben Levenson, the deputy director of Justice is Global, which helped coordinate the demonstration, criticized the company in the protesters’ statement.

“We’re here today to demand Moderna, who is funded almost entirely by public money — our money — keep everyone safe by licensing their vaccine technology,” Levenson said.

Demonstrators also rallied outside the company’s Kendall Square facility Thursday.

On Saturday, demonstrators carried signs urging the company to “Share the Science” to protect families and end the pandemic.

They taped posters to the building that included written commemorations of people who have died from COVID-19. One featured the handwritten message “We fight to remember.”

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that in June, it would consider Moderna’s application to approve its COVID-19 vaccine shot for infants and children under age 6.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Erin Clark of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

